Tech :  CAPTION CONTEST: What is this venture capitalist telling Apple CEO Tim Cook in this photo?

Analyzing the photos of mingling tech and media moguls at the Allen & Co Sun Valley conference is a July ritual. After all, some of the biggest deals, such as Verizon's acquisition of AOL and Jeff Bezos' purchase of the Washington Post, were hatched at the so-called "summer camp for billionaires."

But sometimes the photos of execs in their natural habitat are just plain weird, like this one of Apple CEO Tim Cook listening intently as his lively interlocutor, venture capitalist Aviv "Vivi" Nevo, makes an astonishing exclamation of some sort. Perhaps the killer feature on the next iPhone? Or his reaction after riding in Apple's secret autonomous car?

Got any better theories? Tweet this article and type in your caption at the top of the tweet. The best caption will be featured in this story. Perhaps the wisdom of the crowd will prove instructive.