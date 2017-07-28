Tech :  Can't figure out how to turn off 'shuffle' in Apple Music on the iPhone? Here's how (AAPL)

There's a surprisingly common problem with Apple Music, the music app built into the iPhone and iPad: People can't figure out how to turn off the shuffle feature.

I personally ran into this problem last fall: Music was set to shuffle, or play songs from a playlist in random order, and I couldn't figure out how to turn off the feature, no matter how hard I searched for a way.

It turns out, the shuffle button is now hidden by default. It's below the play button, and it doesn't appear on the first screen you see when you're playing music. I eventually found it, and so can you. Here's how to turn off shuffle in iOS 10.

This is what the "now playing" page looks like:

To access the shuffle or repeat features, you need to swipe up on the screen. (Be careful not to swipe up from below the screen, near the home button, because you'll access the iPhone's Control Center instead.) The buttons for shuffle and repeat are below the "now playing" page:

Don't feel bad if you just now learned how to turn the shuffle or repeat features on or off. A quick search on Twitter reveals a shocking amount of other iPhone users also at a loss to find the shuffle button:

iOS 10 Apple Music don't got the remove shuffle feature or what? all my songs shuffling — ΣDDIΣ MΩΠSTΣR (@EDZiLLUH) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Some people don't think it exists at all:

Not a fan of the iOS 10 beta. Can't shuffle my music now 😫 — Brendan (@brenrich101) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Some people eventually found the button, but they're still ticked off:

BITCH IT TOOK ME SO LONG TO FIND THE REPEAT AND SHUFFLE BUTTONS ON IOS 10 MUSIC — ebbbbbbb™ (@bonjour_ebonyyy) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

And some people just want to turn it off:

Go forth and order your music as you'd like.