Tech :  BUA Group moves to get 9Mobile, Airtel Bharti, Virgin Mobile and Vodafone also in the race

  • Published:

Information on the four prospective buyers of 9Mobile showed that three of them are major players in the global telecommunication market while one (BUA Group) is a new entrant into the telecommunication business.

Mr Boye Olusanya, CEO of Etisalat Nigeria (9Mobile) - the man driving the change process of Etisalat Nigeria. play

Mr Boye Olusanya, CEO of Etisalat Nigeria (9Mobile) - the man driving the change process of Etisalat Nigeria.

(Daily Trust)
BUA Group, Virgin Mobile and Vodacom have been hinted to be in the race for the acquisition of Etisalat Nigeria (now 9Mobile).

This move by BUA Group would mean the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company is also making inroad into the Nigeria’s telecom industry.

In a different report, the Bharti Airtel was also noted to have considered acquiring the troubled company to boost its assets in Nigeria.

Samad Rabiu, fourth richest man in Nigeria play

Samad Rabiu, fourth richest man in Nigeria

(Sunday Adelaja Blog)

 

A report by Nigerian newspaper, ThisDay, disclosed that the BUA Group and others potential investors are already preparing their memorandum of interest and technical presentations which would be transmitted to Standard Chartered Bank of South Africa and Citi Bank of New York. These two investor bankers were appointed investment advisers by the consortium of creditors.

Mr Boye Olusanya, CEO of 9Mobile during the media unveiling of the 9Mobile brand in Lagos also stated that the company is open to new investors. He also confirmed that some investors have already indicated interest in the telecom company.

Airtel Nigeria is a business unit of the Indian telecom company, Bharti Airtel. Nigeria is noted by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in a note to clients to be the biggest market of the group and contributes over 30% to the company’s annual revenue.

null play

null

(Wikimedia Commons)

Virgin Mobile is part of the Virgin Group, founded by the maverick and successful UK entrepreneur, Richard Branson. With interest in 9Mobile, it would be the second attempt by the company to get a Nigerian based telecom company.

The first attempt was with VMobile, which it has to tussle with Vodafone in 2005. Reports also have it that the Virgin Mobile bid is being touted by some former top executive of MTN Nigeria.

The Vodafone Group, a South African telecom company who has operated in Nigeria before selling its majority stake to Celtel, is backed by some Nigerian.

The final decision on the choice of investors actually rests on the management of 9Mobile and the two regulatory bodies – Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who guaranteed the consortium of creditors recovery of their fund.

