Tech :  Brands are licking their lips at Facebook's plan to display ads globally on Messenger (FB)

After a successful initial test, Facebook is set to debut display ads in the Messenger home screen, Venture Beat reports. Facebook started testing this format with Messenger users in Thailand and Australia in January and is now expanding the trial to all markets worldwide.
With more than 1.2 billion monthly users as of April 2017, Messenger serves up a massive captive audience for brands. That's up from the 1 billion monthly users that Facebook reported in July 2016. And on top of adding scores of new users, engagement on the app is in “double-digit growth,” said Messenger head David Marcus. Brands will lick their lips at the prospect of reaching an enormous and highly engaged audience.
This falls into Facebook’s plan to make Messenger a new Yellow Pages with much broader functionalities. It builds upon the new Discover tab in Messenger by further encouraging connections between consumers and brands and more specifically helps set Messenger up as a channel for e-commerce and customer service. As of April 2017, Messenger is home to more than 20 million businesses and 100,000 bots, up by over 320% from 30,000 bots in November 2016.
