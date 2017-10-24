Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Bloomberg has opened a huge new Norman Foster-designed HQ in London

Bloomberg has opened a huge new Norman Foster-designed HQ in London

The office is being opened by Bloomberg's billionaire founder and CEO, Michael Bloomberg, on Tuesday.

(Bloomberg)
Bloomberg has opened a new European headquarters in London with enough space for over 4,000 staff.

The 1.1 million sq ft site — based in two buildings joined by bridges — is located between the Bank of England and St Paul's Cathedral in London's famous Square Mile.

It features a giant 210 metre ramp at its heart that aims to encourage collaboration between workers and a pantry with free snacks and views over London.

The office will be opened by Bloomberg's billionaire founder and CEO, Michael Bloomberg, on Tuesday. Guests will include Norman Foster and Sadiq Khan.

Here's what it looks like:

The office is spread across two 10-storey buildings.

(Bloomberg)


It features 9,600 tonnes of Derbyshire sandstone.

(Bloomberg)


The office is located on top of a site of historical importance. The site was previously home to the ancient Temple of Mithras and Roman London's commercial centre.

(Bloomberg)


Some 14,000 artifacts were uncovered during the site's excavation in 2012-2013.

(Bloomberg)

The finds included 400 fragments of writing tablets. One of the tablets is the first hand-written document known from Britain and the first reference to London ever recorded.



Inside, a spiralling ramp is designed to act as a walkway that brings people together and encourages chance interactions.

(Bloomberg)


It dominates the building, spanning 210m and covering six of the nine floors.

(Bloomberg)


The new HQ — one of 192 Bloomberg offices worldwide — features a lot of glass to make the building feel open and transparent.

(Bloomberg)


Those involved with the project say the ramp creates a "cathedral-like" space.

(Bloomberg)


The office will bring Bloomberg's 4,000 London-based employees under one roof for the first time. There is enough space for around 6,500 people.

(Bloomberg)


There are great views from the pantry out across the City of London.

(Bloomberg)


St Paul's is clearly visible from the Bloomberg rooftop.

(Bloomberg)


The 3.2 acre Bloomberg site has three public plazas.

(Bloomberg)


A number of bridges connect the two buildings.

(Bloomberg)


"Bloomberg Arcade" divides the site. It will feature ten independent restaurants including Bleecker Burger and Homeslice.

(Bloomberg)


The office has been awarded an "Outstanding" rating from BREEAM, an organisation that rates buildings' sustainability. The ceiling contributes significantly to the office's energy efficiency and includes 500,000 LED lights.

(Bloomberg)


Bloomberg is perhaps best known as a media outlet with a focus on business news. But the company also creates software for the financial services industry. Some 800 software engineers will be based out of the new office.

(Bloomberg)


Michael, or "Mike," Bloomberg worked closely with British architect Norman Foster on the project.

(Getty Images)

"In some of our first discussions on the project, Mike Bloomberg and I arrived at a 'meeting of minds' on how the design of the new Bloomberg headquarters should incorporate the highest standards of sustainability," said Foster in a statement.

"The project evolved from thereon into a building that is one of the most sustainable in the world. The deep plan interior spaces are naturally ventilated through a ‘breathing’ façade while a top lit atrium edged with a spiralling ramp at the heart of the building ensures a connected, healthy and creative environment."



