Tech :  Bloomberg Businessweek hires a new editor

Bloomberg Businessweek announced a new editor on Thursday, shuffling its editorial structure.

Incoming Bloomberg Businessweek editor Joel Weber.

According to three people at Bloomberg, Bloomberg Markets magazine editor Joel Weber will take over the company's flagship Businessweek magazine, succeeding current editor Megan Murphy.

The company also said in the memo on Thursday that Christine Harper would replace Weber as the new editor of Markets, which was relaunched as a bi-monthly magazine in 2016.

Weber's appointment comes just over a year after Murphy took over the job and relaunched the title as an "upmarket product."

