Tech :  Bitcoin is climbing on the last day of 2017

A bitcoin was worth $14,129 at 6 p.m. (GMT) on New Year's Eve.

It was up 10% on the previous 24 hours.

A single Bitcoin has increased in value 13-fold since January 1.



Bitcoin started the final day of 2017 with an increase in value, and looked set to end the year on a high note.

The cryptocurrency was up more than 10% as of 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve 2017, according to data from Markets Insider.

Its value was $14,129 per coin, having gained more than $1,300 in value over a 24-hour period.

Bitcoin had a rocky ride over the Christmas period, swinging from below $13,000 to above $16,000 in the final week of the year.

Bitcoin was still down on its all-time high of $19,843 per coin, which it hit around December 17, 2017, before a sharp fall in which it briefly dipped below $11,000.

If the price holds steady for the rest of New Year's Eve, Bitcoin will finish 2017 be up more than 1,300% from its value at the start of the year, when it was hovering around $1,000.