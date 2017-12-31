Tech :  Bitcoin is climbing on the last day of 2017

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The cryptocurrency was worth $14,129, up more than 10% as of 6 p.m. GMT on New Year's Eve 2017.

  • A chart showing the value of bitcoin on 31 December, 2017.
A chart showing the value of bitcoin on 31 December, 2017.

(Markets Insider)
  • A bitcoin was worth $14,129 at 6 p.m. (GMT) on New Year's Eve.
  • It was up 10% on the previous 24 hours.
  • A single Bitcoin has increased in value 13-fold since January 1.


Bitcoin started the final day of 2017 with an increase in value, and looked set to end the year on a high note.

The cryptocurrency was up more than 10% as of 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve 2017, according to data from Markets Insider.

Its value was $14,129 per coin, having gained more than $1,300 in value over a 24-hour period.

Bitcoin had a rocky ride over the Christmas period, swinging from below $13,000 to above $16,000 in the final week of the year.

Bitcoin was still down on its all-time high of $19,843 per coin, which it hit around December 17, 2017, before a sharp fall in which it briefly dipped below $11,000.

A chart showing the value of bitcoin over the course of 2017. play

A chart showing the value of bitcoin over the course of 2017.

(Markets Insider)

If the price holds steady for the rest of New Year's Eve, Bitcoin will finish 2017 be up more than 1,300% from its value at the start of the year, when it was hovering around $1,000.

