Tech :  Billionaire Michael Bloomberg wants to live to 125-years-old: 'Nobody's done that before'

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg intends to live another 50 years.

He made his comments at Bloomberg's new European HQ after being asked if he intends to run for US president.

Billionaires like Peter Thiel and Larry Page are also investing large sums into research that could extend human life expectancy.

Bloomberg's billionaire founder and CEO Michael Bloomberg has said that he's aiming to live until he's 125-years-old — something no human has ever done before.

The former New York City mayor told Business Insider at Bloomberg's new European headquarters in London on Tuesday that he intends to live another 50 years. He's currently 75-years-old.

"I look forward to another, I dunno, 50 years may be optimistic, but that's my objective, to live another 50 years. Nobody's done that I might point out so far," he said at his new desk in London.

Bloomberg, who isn't the only billionaire pursing longevity, made his comments after being asked whether he intends to run US president in the future.

"Who knows what the future holds but I don't plan to," said Bloomberg, who is worth around £36.2 billion ($47.5 billion) according to Forbes. "I'll do everything I can to help our government and work on my foundation. It's a good chance to work in the commercial world and the philanthropic world and to spend time with my new grandchildren and daughter."

Bloomberg criticised the way President Donald Trump has been running the country he lives in since coming into power.

"America is doing something that really is not in its interests," he said. "The current direction of our government is to destroy jobs, not to create them. They say they're creating them but what they're doing is really going to be very damaging to an awful lot of people. Particularly those who need new jobs because that's not going to happen."

When asked if he regrets not running for president, Bloomberg said: "I could not have won as an independent and that was the path we chose." Although he admitted, "it would have been fun."

Brexit will 'inhibit growth' and hurt the 'middle of the country'

Bloomberg also criticised the UK government for allowing Brexit to happen, saying "it's not the best thing the UK has ever done."

He stopped short of saying Brexit will have a negative impact on Bloomberg's business in London but conceded it's hard to predict the future.

"I think it [Brexit] will inhibit growth," said Bloomberg. "London will stay the financial centre of Europe, just like New York will stay the financial centre of the United States.

"Having said that, there will be less business for all of the people across the country and fewer jobs than there would have otherwise been. Particularly in the middle of the country. People think it's all London. No. In our case, 90% of the material and services to build this building came from the UK. And a lot of it came from not not here in London but up North. Around the country.

"I think people that think they can go alone in this world just do not understand. Hopefully the UK and the EU will realise they both really are in this together. The minor inconveniences of having to accommodate others is trivial compared to the benefits. It's the old Boris Johnson made up banana story where you had to have four bananas by Brussels rules to sell bananas. I don't know where you can find bananas growing in the UK; I can't find them. So this is hardly an issue."

Michael Bloomberg made his comments as part of a joint interview with Norman Foster.