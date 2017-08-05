Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech BEHOLD: This is what Apple's custom badge reader looks like (AAPL)

Photos of what looks like a badge reader for Apple's internal use were posted by the FCC in July.

Apple Badge Reader

According to the user manual included with the filing, it's for granting access to restricted areas to people with a company-provided credential.

"The reader will indicate granted access by briefly changing color to green and playing a sound. Declined access is indicated by red color and a second sound," according to the filing.

The filing was the second in a series of three mysterious Apple FCC authorization filings describing devices with Apple-style model numbers that popped up over the past year. Photos of the device from the first filing were published in March by Business Insider, 180 days after authorization was granted, and showed a door assembly with a NFC-capable badge reader.

This badge reader, codenamed A1846, has wireless NFC capability as well.

There are off-the-shelf badge readers available on the market, but Apple Park, Apple's $5 billion campus opening this year, has a lot of custom details spearheaded by Apple's design head Jony Ive, including custom-built door handles, tables, and even banisters. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

We don't know much else about this badge reader, but we're sure the sound it makes when it unlocks is amazing.

