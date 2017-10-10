Tech :  Before-and-after photos show how California's wineries have been devastated by fires

Northern California wine country is threatened as a series of massive wildfires continue to rage in the counties of Napa, Sonoma, and elsewhere.

More than a dozen fires ignited on Sunday and grew as strong, dry winds spread the flames over fields and freeways. The eight-county blaze destroyed at least 2,000 homes, businesses, and other structures, and sent residents fleeing for their lives. Thirteen people are dead.

A majority of the area's thousands of wineries have been spared. But winemakers won't know the extent of the damage until evacuation orders are lifted and they can return to their estates.

Here's what we know about the state of damaged wineries.

A series of wildfires ravaging pieces of Northern California's wine country is being called one of the worst firestorms in state history. The largest blazes hit Napa and Sonoma.

The region is an economic powerhouse and a favorite destination for wine-lovers. It's home to hundreds of elite wineries and vineyards, trendy restaurants, and five-star hotels.

We went to Napa and the wine destination people are ditching it for — and the winner is clear »

Two of the largest fires — Tubbs and Atlas fires — are believed to have begun near Highway 128 in Napa. Strong, dry winds fanned the flames from ridge top to ridge top on Monday.

The 'Diablo winds' explain why the fires burning California's wine country became so destructive »

The wine-lover's paradise looked eerie with clouds of smoke hanging overhead. The extent of the damage is unknown, but here are the wineries we know have been lost.

A blaze called the Tubbs Fire has burned more than 27,000 acres in and around the city of Santa Rosa, according to the Cal Fire website. The Atlas Fire in Napa has devastated an additional 25,000 acres. Firefighters were still battling the fires on Tuesday morning.

Signorello Estate winery, located on Silverado Trail, has been destroyed. Flames climbed the ivy-covered walls of the winery headquarters on Monday, and it eventually collapsed.

Source: Wine Spectator

Here's the entrance to the Signorello Estate winery as seen on Monday.

A photo taken inside a tasting room at Signorello Estate winery shows a circular window.

The window frame is nearly all that was left.

Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa — a large city in Sonoma County that saw entire neighborhoods burn to the ground — also turned to rubble during the massive fires.

"Paradise Ridge team is safe — our hearts go out to all who have lost their homes and businesses. We are strong and will rebuild," a post read on the winery's Facebook page.

Source: Facebook

Paradise Ridge Winery was a popular wedding destination for its stunning views.

Flames scorched the earth and left the sky hazy and orange.

Established in 1893, Stags' Leap Winery on the Silverado Trail changed how wine connoisseurs perceived the young Napa Valley region before it became a globally- known brand.

Several buildings at the winery, known for its Cabernet Sauvignon, have burned. We will update this post when we find verified photos of the ruins at Stags' Leap Winery.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Several more wineries are reportedly threatened. Winemakers won't know the impact of the fires until evacuations orders have been lifted and they can return to their properties.

"At this point, there's still a question mark on what's happening," Maureen L. Cottingham, the executive director of the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance, told USA Today.

"There hasn't been a lot of actual wineries have burned but we've had reports of some vineyards and personal homes of winemakers that have been destroyed," she said.

"Right now, we're all just crossing our fingers," Cottingham added.