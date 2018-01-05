Tech :  Barack Obama will be the first guest on David Letterman's new Netflix talk show, which starts next week

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

President Barack Obama will be the first guest on David Letterman's new Netflix original talk show, which premieres on January 12, Netflix announced on Friday.

(Netflix)
  • David Letterman's new Netflix original talk show premieres January 12 with Barack Obama as its first guest.
  • The hour-long show is titled "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," and it airs monthly.
  • Jay-Z, George Clooney, and Tina Fey are among the five other guests set to appear.

The series is titled "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman."

New episodes of the show will air monthly, and each episode is an hour long.

Netflix announced a lineup of influential guests for the show's first six episodes, including Jay-Z, George Clooney, and Tina Fey, with the following tweet:

Letterman retired from CBS' "Late Show" in 2015, after hosting the show for 22 years.

Netflix landed its deal with Letterman in August. The company described the series by saying that its "interviews will take place both inside and outside a studio setting. The conversations are intimate, in-depth and far-reaching, with the levity and humor Dave’s fans know and love. Field segments will bring Dave to locations far and wide, expressing his curiosity and desire to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the iconic guest featured in the episode."

Netflix made a previous run at a talk show series with Chelsea Handler's "Chelsea," which it canceled in October after two seasons that failed to move the needle in a crowded landscape. In contrast to Letterman's monthly series, "Chelsea" initially aired three times a week before scaling back to weekly episodes in its second season.

Watch a trailer for the new Letterman series below:

