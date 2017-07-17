Tech :  Atari shared images and new details of its upcoming Ataribox games console

Gaming company Atari shared some images of the new Ataribox console in a message to fans on Monday (which we saw via The Verge) as well as some details about its spec sheet.

The Ataribox has a distinctive retro look inspired by the company's own Atari 2600, which first came out in 1977.

It features materials such as wood, which make up the console's ribbed lines at the top, as well as glass, which is used for the front panel (there is a wood option for that too).

There are two versions: one uses the black and brown wood combination, while the other features a bright red on the front and back to match the dark top.

All Atariboxes have an SD card reader, an HDMI port, and four USB ports, as well as glowing indicator lights, but Atari isn't sharing any more details as of yet. "We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, pricing, timing," the firm said in a statement.

"We're not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we've opted to share things step by step as we bring this to life, and to listen closely to the Atari community feedback as we do so."