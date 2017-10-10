Tech :  As more actors speak out against Harvey Weinstein, Terry Crews reveals he was sexually assaulted by another Hollywood executive

On Tuesday afternoon, actor Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") tweeted about an industry event last year where a film executive who is not Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted him. He started out the thread by tweeting that the accusations against Weinstein were giving him PTSD.

Here's the story, which we've condensed so it's easier to read than a Twitter thread:

"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. My wife [and] I were at a Hollywood function last year [and] a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. I was going to kick his ass right then — but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. "240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho" would be the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left."

Crews said that he talked to everyone he knew and worked with about what happened to him. And he says that the executive called him the next day to apologize, but he never really explained why he did it. Crews opted not to take it further because he didn't want to be "ostracized, par for the course when the predator has power and influence. Who's going to believe you?"

"Hollywood is not the only business where this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone," Crews wrote. "Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless."