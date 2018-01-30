Tech :  Apple's software update that slowed down older iPhones is reportedly being investigated by the DOJ (AAPL)

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Committee are investigating a software update that slowed down older iPhones, according to Bloomberg.

The US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission have started investigating an Apple software update that slowed down older iPhones, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple acknowledged late last year than an iPhone software update issued in February 2017 slowed down the processors on some older devices. The company said the update was designed to prevent unexpected shutdowns in devices with older batteries.

The purported investigations by the DOJ and the SEC wouldn't be the first pushes for more information from Apple. Groups in both the Senate and the House of Representatives have questioned Apple, and the company faces more than 45 class-action lawsuits from consumers.

Apple wasn't immediately available to comment. "We don't confirm or deny investigations," a representative for the Department of Justice said.

Apple previously said it planned to release a new software update later this spring that would allow iPhone users to turn off the feature that diminished performance.

