Tech :  Apple's new premium leather case for the $999 iPhone X costs $99 (AAPL)

You'll have to shell out at least $999 to own Apple's new iPhone X.

If you want Apple's top-of-the-line leather case to go with it, be prepared to spend $100 more.

Apple will be selling a leather folio case, which includes a flap that covers the phone's screen, for the iPhone X. Just added to the company's website, the case will come in four colors — a dark "cosmos" blue, taupe, black, and "berry" red — and will cost $99.

That's a big jump in price from Apple's previous leather cases. A standard leather case for the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus costs $49.99, as do the other new leather cases for iPhone X.

That said, the folio case will do things those cases can't, including waking up your phone when you open it and putting your phone to sleep when you close it. The case can also store your credit cards, ID, and cash.

The new case isn't yet available and likely won't be until the iPhone X itself is on sale. Apple will begin taking preorders for its new flagship phone on October 27 through its website. The iPhone X will hit retail stores on November 3.

Here's a closer look at the new leather folio case in its four colors: