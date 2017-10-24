Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Apple's new premium leather case for the $999 iPhone X costs $99 (AAPL)

Tech Apple's new premium leather case for the $999 iPhone X costs $99 (AAPL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Apple made a folding leather case for the iPhone X, but it'll cost you.

Black. play

Black.

(Apple)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You'll have to shell out at least $999 to own Apple's new iPhone X.

If you want Apple's top-of-the-line leather case to go with it, be prepared to spend $100 more.

Apple will be selling a leather folio case, which includes a flap that covers the phone's screen, for the iPhone X. Just added to the company's website, the case will come in four colors — a dark "cosmos" blue, taupe, black, and "berry" red — and will cost $99.

That's a big jump in price from Apple's previous leather cases. A standard leather case for the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus costs $49.99, as do the other new leather cases for iPhone X.

That said, the folio case will do things those cases can't, including waking up your phone when you open it and putting your phone to sleep when you close it. The case can also store your credit cards, ID, and cash.

The new case isn't yet available and likely won't be until the iPhone X itself is on sale. Apple will begin taking preorders for its new flagship phone on October 27 through its website. The iPhone X will hit retail stores on November 3.

Here's a closer look at the new leather folio case in its four colors:

"Cosmos" blue. play

"Cosmos" blue.

(Apple)


Taupe. play

Taupe.

(Apple)


play

(Apple)


"Berry" red. play

"Berry" red.

(Apple)


Top 3

1 Tech Africa's pay-tv battle heats up as DSTV adopts free internet-based...bullet
2 Tech How the real threat to DStv and GOTV in Africa is Kwesé Tv not TSTVbullet
3 Tech The best movie of every year since 2000, according to criticsbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A woman in New Dorp Beach, Staten Island, weeps after learning that her neighbor is OK.
Tech 31 photos that show the destruction of Hurricane Sandy 5 years ago
uber extra fee
Tech Uber users will have to pay an extra fee if their driver takes more than 8 minutes to reach them
Laborers work at the construction site of a building in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 18, 2017.
Tech Saudi Arabia just announced plans to build a $500 billion mega-city that's 33 times the size of New York City
r kelly
Tech R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend accuses the singer of physical abuse, sexual coercion, and punishing her with starvation