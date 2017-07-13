Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Apple's new headquarters was supposed to wrap up landscaping last month — here's what it looks like now

Opening day is getting closer.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)
In the clip filmed by Matthew Roberts, you can see that people are already working inside Apple's big circular building, nicknamed "the spaceship."

The video also gives a good look at the Steve Jobs theater, an auditorium Apple is likely to launch upcoming products in. It looks nearly done.

Apple announced in April that it had started to move employees into its new headquarters. According to the city of Cupertino, landscaping was supposed to be finished by the end of June.

Take a look for yourself:

Here's the campus at a distance.

Here's the campus at a distance.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


If you look more closely, you can see people inside the building.

If you look more closely, you can see people inside the building.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


This is the entrance to the Steve Jobs theatre, which is a 1,000-person auditorium buried underground.

This is the entrance to the Steve Jobs theatre, which is a 1,000-person auditorium buried underground.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


This is the visitor center, which about as far as tourists will be able to get onto Apple Park.

This is the visitor center, which about as far as tourists will be able to get onto Apple Park.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


The spaceship building isn't the only office space at Apple Park. Apple also built several of these R&D buildings.

The spaceship building isn't the only office space at Apple Park. Apple also built several of these R&D buildings.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


Here's the schedule for the project, according to Cupertino.

Here's the schedule for the project, according to Cupertino.

(Cupertino)

Source: Cupertino



Watch the full video here:



