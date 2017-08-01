Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Apple's iPad slump is over (AAPL)

Tech Apple's iPad slump is over (AAPL)

  Published:

After years of declining sales, the iPad saw a boost last quarter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook with the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. play

Apple CEO Tim Cook with the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

(Apple)
Apple's iPad business is growing again.

After years of declining sales, the iPad business saw a boost last quarter, according to Apple's Q3 earnings report.

Apple sold 11.4 million iPads in the quarter, up from 9.95 million in the year-ago quarter. (That's 14% growth in unit sales.)

That could be due to the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which launched last month to glowing reviews. Apple also released a new version of the 9.7-inch iPad, which starts at a much lower price, $329. That likely drove a lot of sales.

The iPad is also scheduled to get a major upgrade with iOS 11, which will add more desktop-like features to the iPad.

This chart from BI Intelligence shows iPad sales and sales growth over time:

null play

null

(BI Intelligence)

