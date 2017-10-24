Tech :  Apple will reportedly have available only half of the iPhone X units it planned at launch (AAPL)

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

It will be hard even for Apple's biggest fans to get their hands on the latest model.

The iPhone X.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)
  • The iPhone X is suffering from severe supply shortages.
  • The OLED panel and the Face ID camera system are the main culprits.
  • It will be difficult for fans to get ahold of the device before the holiday period, when production should ramp up.


Fans will have a hard time getting their hands on the forthcoming iPhone X.

According to a Nikkei report, Apple's suppliers will only be able to produce about 10 million usable organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels a month, resulting in about 20 million iPhone X units before the year ends.

Apple's original goal was reportedly close to 40 million iPhones, but issues with the display as well as the Face ID biometric system have caused significant slowdowns in the company's roadmap.

Famous industry observer and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently sent a note to investors where he wrote that he expected only 2-3 million units to be ready before launch, which would line up with Nikkei's numbers.

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)

The iPhone X will be available for pre-order this Friday (October 27), and the first batch will arrive in customers' hands a week later (November 3).

If those first 2-3 million iPhones are cleared out (as is fully expected), Apple may still be able to supply another 7-8 million phones before the month ends.

That obviously accounts for units available online, those sold in Apple Stores, third party vendors, and carrier stores, across 57 countries and territories around the world.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, when asked about rumours of supply shortages for the iPhone X, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: "We'll see what happens."

