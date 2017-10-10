Tech :  Apple reportedly scrapped an Elvis Presley biopic following the Harvey Weinstein allegations (AAPL)

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Legendary Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein allegedly settled with at least eight women over allegations of sexual harassment.

Harvey Weinstein attends the 'Lion' premiere and opening ceremony of the 12th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 22, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. play

Harvey Weinstein attends the 'Lion' premiere and opening ceremony of the 12th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 22, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland.

(Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
Apple has pulled out of plans for a video series about Elvis Presley's life, according to a report from Deadline, following allegations of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein, whose firm The Weinstein Company (TWC) was producing it.

On Thursday, The New York Times published a bombshell report alleging that the legendary Hollywood power player had settled with at least eight women over several decades over allegations of sexual harassment.

Weinstein has since been fired from the company he founded, and Hollywood is reeling from the exposé.

The Elvis Presley biopic series being produced by TWC was, Deadline reported, still in its early stages. There were also allegedly potential plans to expand the format to subsequently cover the likes of Michael Jackson and Prince.

TWC is now reportedly talking to other networks that had bid on the show before Apple secured it.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

