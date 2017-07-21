Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Apple reportedly chose LG to be the only supplier of L-shaped batteries for next year's iPhone (AAPL)

Tech Apple reportedly chose LG to be the only supplier of L-shaped batteries for next year's iPhone (AAPL)

  • Published:

Rumours of the LG-manufactured "L-shaped" battery surfaced with regard to this year's iPhone, too, but it remains to be seen whether they'll make an appearance.

A render of this year's "iPhone 8" next to Apple's current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models. play

A render of this year's "iPhone 8" next to Apple's current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models.

(Benjamin Geskin)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A new rumour from the Korea Economic Daily (which we saw via AppleInsider) suggests that Apple has chosen LG subsidiary LG Chem to be the exclusive battery supplier of next year's tentatively named "iPhone 9."

The Korean firm allegedly invested "hundreds of billions" of wons in the operation, which will include the construction of dedicated facilities to keep up with Apple's demand — not dissimilar from Samsung's plans for the next iPhone's display.

The report mentions that LG will focus on building so-called "L-shaped" batteries, which have an extended portion at the bottom to maximise internal space and allow for a larger unit in the shell of the device, which will reportedly be smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus.

AppleInsider also reported on a note published by KGI Securities Ming-Chi Kuo in April in which the analyst said Apple is working to shrink the size of the iPhone's motherboard — which has been positioned vertically next to the battery in each iPhone so far — to allow for the extended battery to fit in.

Current iPhones (left, right) have a vertically-placed battery (in blue) sitting alongside the (green, red) motherboard. Future iPhones (center) will reportedly use an extended, "L-shaped" battery that uses the space left by the smaller-sized motherboard. play

Current iPhones (left, right) have a vertically-placed battery (in blue) sitting alongside the (green, red) motherboard. Future iPhones (center) will reportedly use an extended, "L-shaped" battery that uses the space left by the smaller-sized motherboard.

(Ming-Chi Kuo/KGI Securities)

Kuo's note also mentioned Apple's intention to include the new technology in this year's OLED-equipped iPhone 8, but with LG seemingly getting ready for 2018's edition, it is not clear whether Apple will actually be able to implement L-shaped battery units in the "iPhone 8."

Top 3

1 Tech 7 major US cities could be underwater within 80 years — here are...bullet
2 Tech How safe is Bitcoin – Cryptocurrency as hackers stole $7 million...bullet
3 Tech 9 things that make mosquitoes bite you morebullet

Tech

Demis Hassabis
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
Jack Ma told African businessmen to consider solving challenges facing the continent as a business need.
Tech The Internet is now the market place, don’t shelve your idea for another day - Ali Baba’s founder tells African youths
null
Tech If you think Netflix is going to kill TV any time soon, you're deluded
Google's Project Ara phone could have its individual parts swapped by the user. The phone never shipped.
Tech Facebook is exploring creating a mysterious 'modular' hardware device (FB)