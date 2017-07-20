Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Apple just launched a pair of $600 Beats headphones with design house Balmain (AAPL)

Apple teamed up with French fashion house Balmain and Kylie Jenner to launch new, high-priced Beats headphones.

(Apple)
Apple's newest line of Beats headphones is geared toward the fashion-forward.

On Wednesday, Apple released a special edition collection along with French design house Balmain. The collection, which includes a new take on both Beats Studio and Powerbeats 3 Bluetooth headphones, starts at $249.95.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is the face of the campaign to promote the new collection.

(Erin Manago/Beats By Dre)

Both the Beats Studio and Powerbeats come in two different colors: Safari, a pinkish neutral tone, and khaki, which has a green tint.

Both colors have gold accents and Balmain logos, but safari is only available to buy through Apple, while khaki can be purchased through Balmain. The Beats Studio in safari will cost $600, while Powerbeats in Safari will cost $250. Both sets of headphones come with a suede, Balmain-branded carrying case.

Beats Studio headphones typically cost $379.95, while Powerbeats 3 cost $199.95.

(Beats by Dre)

This isn't the first collaboration between Beats and a fashion brand — past partnerships have included Fendi and Alexander Wang. But Balmain has risen to prominence in the last several years, in part thanks to creative director Olivier Rousteing's close friendship with the Kardashian-Jenner family, who frequently wears his designs to red carpet events.

Balmain is known for dramatic designs featuring metallics and leather, so the Beats collection falls squarely in line with that aesthetic. The theme of the collection is an "urban safari," according to the landing page for the new collection.

(Beats by Dre)

"Seeing music and fashion as completely intertwined simply reflects how my generation grew up — we simply cannot conceive of one without a full helping of the other," Rousteing wrote on the landing page.

"No matter what you're going through, when you put on a song that you love, and that you just connect with, it can change your whole mood and just lift you up," Jenner wrote. "Even if it's just for a few minutes...I love that escape that music gives us."

The new collection is available to order starting Wednesday.

