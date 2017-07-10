Tech :  Apple is reportedly going to introduce a 'mirror-like' finish for the iPhone 8 (AAPL)

Prolific leaker Benjamin Geskin tweeted last Saturday that the much anticipated "iPhone 8" will come in four colorations, but one of them will apparently be a new "mirror-like" finish.

Geskin attached a photo of an older iPhone with a case that has a mirror back to give an idea of what the iPhone 8 might look like with the hyper-reflective glass back.

It would not be a first for smartphones, however, and not even for Apple itself.

The firm already released the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with the new "Jet Black" finish last year; one that is particularly glossy, and while we wouldn't go as far as calling it "mirror-like," it is the closest thing the Cupertino firm has done to launching a super-reflective iPhone.

Sony, however, may have beaten Apple on the time schedule. The Japanese firm introduced the super-high end Xperia XZ Premium earlier this year at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress, and the device sounds (and, of course, looks) a lot like how the iPhone 8 may end up being.

The Xperia XZ Premium — which uses glass on the back, much like the iPhone rumors have pointed towards so far — has an especially flashy presence as it reflects light like no other handheld device, which certainly makes it stand out, but it's also a fingerprint magnet.