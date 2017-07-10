Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Apple is reportedly going to introduce a 'mirror-like' finish for the iPhone 8 (AAPL)

Tech Apple is reportedly going to introduce a 'mirror-like' finish for the iPhone 8 (AAPL)

  • Published:

The finish could make the new iPhone stand out, but also become a fingerprint magnet.

Apple's current iPhone 7 already has a highly-reflective finish with the "Jet Black" coloration. play

Apple's current iPhone 7 already has a highly-reflective finish with the "Jet Black" coloration.

(Steve Kovach/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prolific leaker Benjamin Geskin tweeted last Saturday that the much anticipated "iPhone 8" will come in four colorations, but one of them will apparently be a new "mirror-like" finish.

Geskin attached a photo of an older iPhone with a case that has a mirror back to give an idea of what the iPhone 8 might look like with the hyper-reflective glass back.

It would not be a first for smartphones, however, and not even for Apple itself.

The firm already released the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with the new "Jet Black" finish last year; one that is particularly glossy, and while we wouldn't go as far as calling it "mirror-like," it is the closest thing the Cupertino firm has done to launching a super-reflective iPhone.

Sony, however, may have beaten Apple on the time schedule. The Japanese firm introduced the super-high end Xperia XZ Premium earlier this year at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress, and the device sounds (and, of course, looks) a lot like how the iPhone 8 may end up being.

Sony's Xperia XZ Premium in its hyper-reflective, very mirror-like "Chrome" coloration. play

Sony's Xperia XZ Premium in its hyper-reflective, very mirror-like "Chrome" coloration.

(Edoardo Maggio/Business Insider)

The Xperia XZ Premium — which uses glass on the back, much like the iPhone rumors have pointed towards so far — has an especially flashy presence as it reflects light like no other handheld device, which certainly makes it stand out, but it's also a fingerprint magnet.

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech Twitter has a very strong case to delete Trump's account (TWTR)bullet
3 Tech The most persuasive phrase in the human languagebullet

Tech

The Hydrogen One will supposedly be able to attach a number of "modules" to its back, and build a lego-like device.
Tech The professional camera company behind the $1,200 smartphone wants to make the device the centerpiece of a larger system
Binary Capital cofounder Jonathan Teo.
Tech An investor whose firm is embroiled in a sexism scandal blamed 'corrupted' media for bad press
Plans for Apple's data centre in Ireland.
Tech Apple is planning to build another data centre in Denmark as courts hold up its Irish server farm (AAPL)
A drone carrying phones and drugs, caught flying towards Pentonville prison in London.
Tech Police now have an investigative squad for drone crime