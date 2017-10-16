Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Apple is putting the finishing touches on its $5 billion campus — including private basketball courts (AAPL)

Luckily, we have drone pilots to give us a closer look.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)
Paths are being paved, trees are being planted, and auxiliary buildings have been finished in the latest drone video from videographer Matthew Roberts.

Employees started to move into Apple Park in April, and landscaping was supposed to be finished by the end of June. However, the work at this point is mainly ornamental — there are no more road closures around the construction site.

Apple opened part of its new $5 billion headquarters to the public in September but kept other parts of the campus off-limits. Journalists and analysts attended Apple's iPhone event at the company's new Steve Jobs Theater, but they didn't get a close look at the complex's main building, a ring one mile in circumference that has been nicknamed the "spaceship."

Luckily, we have drone pilots to give us a closer look:

Apple CEO Tim Cook once estimated Apple Park cost $5 billion to build.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


When everyone moves in, it will support 13,000 employees.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


Amenities include miles of trails for running or biking. They're being paved now.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


As well as private basketball and tennis courts. (Apple's current headquarters, Infinite Loop, has private, hidden basketball courts too.)

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


Trees are still being planted. When it's finished, there will be 9,000 trees on the campus, including fruit trees bearing apricots, apples, plums, and cherries.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


However, the campus will be off-limits unless you have an Apple employee badge. The public will be able to visit the Visitor's Center, though, which looks complete. It should open before the end of the year.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


The roof is covered in solar panels. In total, they can generate 17 megawatts of power, which accounts for 75% of peak daytime usage.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


Watch the whole video here:



