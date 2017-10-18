Tech :  Apple has new self-driving car hardware covered with iPod-style white plastic (AAPL)

Apple's self-driving cars have a new array of sensors, according to video tweeted by Voyage cofounder MacCallister Higgins on Tuesday.

According to the video, Apple has a new array of sensors with which it's equipping its fleet of self-driving cars.

The rack spotted in Higgins' video is covered in Apple-style white plastic, and sports a lot of different sensors, including six Lidar sensors, according to his tweets.

Check it out:

Here's what previous versions of the sensor array looked like:

According to documents filed with the California DMV earlier this year, Apple is currently operating a fleet of three Lexus SUVs to test its self-driving car software. Apple also plans to operate a self-driving shuttle using the technology, according to The New York Times.

In 2016, Apple reportedly drastically scaled back its car ambitions, codenamed "Project Titan," from building a complete vehicle to focusing on the self-driving component.

See any interesting sensors on Apple's car? Email the author at kleswing@businessinsider.com