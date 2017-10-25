Tech :  Apple drives native AI adoption in smartphones (AAPL)

Apple’s mobile phone lineup is a major platform for artificial intelligence
Apple’s mobile phone lineup is a major platform for artificial intelligence (AI), Apple COO Jeff Williams said on Monday.
This is because of the company's new A11 Bionic chip, which houses a neural engine dedicated to handling specific machine learning (ML) algorithms.
Embedded in the new iPhone lineup, the chip supports facial recognition and augmented reality (AR) features, and enables developers to create apps specifically for AI applications. By 2020, a third of smartphones shipped will natively embed AI and ML capabilities at the chipset level, according to data from Counterpoint Research.
As AI becomes more prevalent, running AI algorithms on the device, as opposed to the cloud, will be paramount to supporting the technology’s advanced capabilities. AI applications require massive data loads the cloud alone can not successfully process due to its need for a solid connection and time-consuming nature for even the smallest of tasks. Running AI algorithms on the device mollifies this issue, while also helping to increase privacy, enhance reliability, reduce latency, and ensure the efficient use of network bandwidth. The cloud, however, can complement the on-device processing of AI-related applications by helping to support the massive data processing that results from a majority of AI interface algorithms that run on the device.
Tech giants have begun catching onto this trend, and are now vying to win the AI-capable chip market as AI becomes central to smartphones.
Advanced system-on-a-chip (SoC)-level AI capabilities will help to drive mainstream adoption of voice assistants. Although voice assistants are gaining steam, there is still work to be done to improve the technology's dialogue systems, especially when it comes to complicated requests or advanced back-and-forth interactions. Advanced ML techniques work to heighten the value of the technology to consumers by enabling smartphones to analyze and adapt to user behavior which can, in turn, augment voice assistants’ capabilities as they are able to learn from such behaviors.
