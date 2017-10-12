Tech :  Apocalyptic before-and-after photos show how wildfires are destroying parts of California's wine country

Since late Sunday, a series of wildfires has torched roughly 200,000 acres in Northern California. The situation is being called one of the worst firestorms in state history.

On Thursday, a clearer picture of the devastation began to come together.

The blaze began on Sunday evening and strengthened as strong, dry winds pulled many separate fires across large swaths of fields and freeways. Officials estimate that more than 3,500 homes, businesses, and other structures in eight counties have now been devastated by the fires.

At least 29 people are dead, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers clear through the rubble. More than 460 people have been reported missing in Sonoma County as of Thursday.

These before-and-after photos give us a glimpse of the destruction.

Signorello Estate winery, located on Silverado Trail, has been destroyed. Flames climbed the ivy-covered walls of the winery headquarters on Monday, and it eventually collapsed.

Source: Wine Spectator

Here's the entrance to the fire-ravaged Signorello Estate winery as seen on Monday.

A photo taken inside a tasting room at Signorello Estate winery shows a circular window.

The window frame is nearly all that was left.

The Hilton Sonoma Wine Country Hotel — a popular spot for tourists given its proximity to wineries— looked picturesque before hot, dry winds swept the flames over its walls.

On Monday, the hotel's roof was gone and pieces of its stone fence burned down.

This video shows the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country Hotel burning.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is an events center in Santa Rosa that hosts world-class performances, education programs, art exhibits, and popular community events.

The main building appears to have suffered minimal damage, but the classrooms and east wing "are destroyed," according to a post on the center's Facebook page late Monday.

Source: Facebook

Nearly all of the roughly 160 units at the Journey's End trailer park in Santa Rosa were turned to rubble. The residential community is mostly home to people ages 55 and older.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Residents fled the park in the early hours on Monday with little but the clothes on their backs.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

The scene at the Journey's End pool was once quiet and intimate.

On Monday, a fire could be seen burning from an open gas valve near the same pool.

This Arby's in Santa Rosa looked normal before the fires struck.

After the blaze, the restaurant's red-and-white sign was the only reminder that it ever existed. Nearby, a McDonald's and an Applebee's restaurant also burned.

Source: ABC7 News

The Fountaingrove Inn Hotel, a luxury 124-room hotel, is shown before the fires.

The flames lurched past its walls and destroyed everything in its path, leaving only a crooked steel frame, pieces of stone walls, a dry fountain, and two wooden tables intact.

Source: Los Angeles Times

Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa — a city in Sonoma County that saw entire neighborhoods burn to the ground — also turned to rubble during the massive fires.

"Paradise Ridge team is safe — our hearts go out to all who have lost their homes and businesses. We are strong and will rebuild," a post read on the winery's Facebook page.

Source: Facebook

Paradise Ridge Winery was a popular wedding destination for its stunning views.

Flames scorched the earth and left the sky hazy and orange.

A Kmart store on Cleveland Avenue was a longtime fixture of the community.

A video shows the Kmart fully engulfed in flames on Monday.

Founded in 1932, Stornetta Dairy is a historic dairy farm in Sonoma .

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Pieces of foundation are all that's left of some buildings at the dairy.

About 8,000 people lived in Santa Rosa's Coffey Park and a neighboring subdivision.

Residents will return to Coffey Park to find their homes, cars, and belongings gone.

A 114,500-square foot Kmart in Santa Rosa stretched across an expansive parking lot.

But the structure was razed to the ground after the fire, oddly sparing some nearby trees.