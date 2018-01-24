Tech :  'Anthem' could be the next 'Destiny' — here's what it's all about

"Destiny 2" may have just launched a few months ago, but considering the dire state of that game, many players (and others) are looking ahead to the 2019 release of "Anthem," a new game from Bioware that bears many similarities to Bungie's sci-fi shooter franchise.
"Destiny" is all about killing aliens in beautiful, otherworldly environments with your friends (or random people you meet online). "Anthem" seems to have a similar gist.
Javelin exosuits come in all shapes and sizes, and each comes with its own unique playstyle. The "Ranger" is a well-rounded exosuit; the "Colossus" is more of a tank; etc.
"Destiny" lets you create a character from one of three different classes — hunter, titan, or warlock — but your character can't switch freely between those classes. You have to create a new character to experience each class in "Destiny."
In "Anthem," it sounds like you can switch up your exosuits — and thus, your playstyle — at these social hubs before you head out to explore the planet.
Notably, Bioware says "Anthem" will be experienced from the first-person perspective when you're in social hubs.
And, like "Destiny," expect to get rewarded often for completing these activities.
We're looking forward to seeing more of Bioware's "Anthem," which originally had a planned release date for "fall 2018" but will now reportedly launch in early 2019. The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out a 7-minute trailer showing off how the game works below: