Tech :  Antarctica's colossal new iceberg is doomed — here's what will happen next

  • Published:

Here's the story of the Larsen C ice shelf's iceberg A68, which scientists say has left "the landscape of the Antarctic Peninsula changed forever."

(Shutterstock)
The block of ice will likely be given the unceremonious name of A68 by the US National Ice Center, whose abbreviations denote both an iceberg's location and order of discovery.

Iceberg A68 now begins a long journey into the Southern Ocean and toward its doom: as liquid in Earth's vast and complex system of water.

Here's how scientists discovered the giant iceberg, how it calved, and how it will eventually die — and be reborn.

In 2015, glaciologist Daniela Jansen discovered a growing crack in Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf, which was then the fourth-largest ice shelf on the continent. The shelf is hundreds of years old, maybe more.

(Diti Torterat/Wikipedia (CC BY 2.0))

Sources: The Conversation (via Business Insider); The Cryosphere



Ice shelves like Larsen C, and their icebergs, come from snow that's covered Antarctica over thousands of years and compacted into ice. In many places, the ice is a mile thick down to bedrock.

(NASA)

Source: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center



But the ice doesn't sit there. Gravity tirelessly pulls it toward the sea, where it floats on the water to form gigantic ice shelves.



Scientists like Jansen and Adrian Luckman, both glaciologists at Swansea University and the Midas Project, study Antarctica's changing ice shelves and melting surface.

(Adrian Luckman/MIDAS Project)

"We spent many weeks camped on the ice investigating melt ponds and their impact — and struggling to avoid sunburn thanks to the thin ozone layer," Luckman hs said. "Our main approach, however, is to use satellites to keep an eye on things."

Source: The Conversation (via Business Insider)



In November, NASA flew a survey airplane over Larsen C to get a closer look. Satellite images suggest the crack formed around 2010, but it suddenly and rapidly started growing in 2016.

(John Sonntag/IceBridge/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)

"[R]ifting of this magnitude doesn't happen so often, [so] we don't often get a chance to study it up close," Joe MacGregor, a glaciologist and geophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, told Business Insider in an email.

Source: Business Insider



What they found was epic in proportions. The crack measured more than 70 miles long, and at points it was more than 300 feet wide.

(John Sonntag/IceBridge/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)

Source: Business Insider



By June 2017, the rift had grown dozens of miles — close enough to a breaking point for researchers to estimate the new iceberg's area. It was roughly that of Delaware's.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Its thickness was about 620 feet (190 meters), or more than double the height of the Statue of Liberty.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



And its volume seemed to be at about 277 cubic miles (1,155 cubic kilometers) of ice. That's enough to fill Lake Erie more than two times.


Source: Business Insider



By late June, Luckman and others said it would be just days, or perhaps hours, until the colossal iceberg calved from Larsen C.


Source: Business Insider



Sometime between July 10 and July 12, the iceberg finally broke off.


Source: Business Insider



Subzero temperatures during Antarctica's winter prevent flights from February through mid-November. But multiple satellites photographed the event.


Sources: The Atlantic, Business Insider, Adrian Luckman/Twitter



Scientists aren't sure where iceberg A68 will float. But some think it could drift more than 1,000 miles north, to the Falkland Islands.

(NASA; Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Yet most icebergs that calve from the Antarctic Peninsula get caught up in wind and water currents that drag them clockwise around the Southern Ocean as they move north.

(NASA Scatterometer Climate Record Pathfinder; Dave Mosher/Business Insider)

Sources: Business Insider, Scatterometer Climate Record Pathfinder



Some are big enough to reach the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands before vanishing.

St. Andrews Bay on South Georgia Island. play

St. Andrews Bay on South Georgia Island.

(Shutterstock)


Iceberg A68 made up about 12% of the Larsen C ice shelf's area. Luckman and others say the calving is a natural process, and that it won't contribute much to sea level rise.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

"This event is ... a spectacular episode in the recent history of Antarctica's ice shelves, involving forces beyond the human scale, in a place where few of us have been, and one which will fundamentally change the geography of this region," Luckman said.

Sources: The Conversation (via Business Insider), The Guardian



Still, Larsen C's major loss of ice could trigger a quick collapse of the whole ice shelf in the coming months or years. It wouldn't be unprecedented; the Larsen B ice shelf collapsed after an iceberg calved in 2002.

(Amin Rose/Shutterstock)

"Our work has highlighted significant similarities between the previous Behaviour of Larsen B and current developments at Larsen C, and we have shown that stability may be compromised," Luckman has said. "Others, however, are confident that Larsen C will remain stable."

Sources: MIDAS Project, The Conversation (via Business Insider)



Satellites were able to capture the break up of the Larsen B shelf in the Southern Ocean.


Source: NASA



Iceberg A68 is technically a tabular iceberg, which are slab-like in form. It's the third-largest iceberg ever recorded.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



The second-biggest was iceberg B-15, which broke off Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf in 2000. It had a surface are of 4,200 square miles (11,00 square kilometers) — about twice the area of A68.

(Josh Landis/NSF)

Source: Chicago Tribune



The largest iceberg ever recorded calved from Antarctica in 1956. A passing ship recorded its size at about 12,000 square miles (31,000 square kilometers). That's twice as large as Connecticut.

(Shutterstock)

Source: USA Today



Ultimately, iceberg A68 will break up into smaller and smaller pieces until the entire iceberg melts. The process could take years, as it did for iceberg B-15. That water will eventually evaporate, making its way into clouds, rain, snow, more icebergs, and living beings.

(Associated Press)


A68's birth is most likely not tied to climate change, Luckman and others say. But there's a lot of melting ice around the world that researchers have connected to human activity — and that's cause for alarm.

(ESA)

Sources: The Conversation (via Business Insider), The Guardian, Business Insider



The increasingly rapid melting of long-lived ice sheets, glaciers, and other frozen bodies is raising sea levels and changing coastlines all over Earth. Some of our most famous cities may cease to exist as we know them within our kids' lifetimes.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)

Source: Business Insider



