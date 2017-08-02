Tech :  An unhelpful Larry Page throws Uber's lawyers lots of shade during his deposition (GOOG, GOOGL)

Uber's lawyers are asking a judge to order Google co-founder Larry Page to sit for two more hours of questioning in the massive lawsuit between the two companies. The lawsuit centers on trade secrets allegedly stolen from Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car subsidiary.

Uber's lawyers were able to question Page at length on July 17, but they're asking for two more hours of questioning.

They argued on Wednesday that Page wasn't properly prepared for the deposition by his lawyers, and that his lawyers refused to turn over some important documents.

"Yet during the deposition Mr. Page consistently disclaimed knowledge about any of these topics. Mr. Page could not recall any trade secrets that are at issue in this litigation, despite his involvement in" Google's self-driving projects, Uber's lawyers wrote in a Wednesday filing.

Uber's lawyers also published a heavily redacted transcript of the July 17th deposition.

The transcript is full of examples of Page responding tersely to questioning, such as this exchange:

Uber: Google invested in Uber; correct?

Page: Yes.

Uber: Do you recall when?

Page: My answer is yes.

And this exchange:

Uber: You're not familiar with the details of the trade secrets that are at issue here?

Page: Yes.

Uber: You don't know, for example, what the trade secrets are that Uber allegedly misappropriated?

Page: No, I do not.

Uber: Whenever it was that you learned -- let me make sure I'm clear on this. You don't remember, sitting here today, when you learned or how you learned that Uber may have misappropriated Google or Waymo trade secrets; is that right?

Page: That's correct.

Uber: And you don't remember how you learned?

Page: I mean, that's correct, yes.

Uber: Did you authorize the filing of the lawsuit against Uber?

Page: I mean, I'm certainly aware of it, yeah, and then allowed it to proceed, I suppose. I'm not sure I authorized it. I'm not sure that's the right word.

Uber: Well, could a lawsuit of this magnitude be filed without your consent and approval?

Page: I mean, I guess I'm not -- I'm the CEO of the company -- parent company of Waymo, and Waymo operates more or less as an independent company.

Uber: Is Waymo authorized to file a lawsuit like this on its own without even consulting you?

Page: I mean, I don't know all the details of that.

Read the entire transcript: