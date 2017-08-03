Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  An Australian dentist created a cheap alternative to porcelain veneers that takes just 90 minutes

Tech An Australian dentist created a cheap alternative to porcelain veneers that takes just 90 minutes

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Uveneer is a cheaper alternative to the usual porcelain veneer procedure, and it can be completed in 90 minutes.

It was created by Sigal Jacobson, an Australian-based dentist, who had become frustrated with the amount of work it took to create the perfect veneer, she invented the Uveneer system to make it easier, faster and cheaper for dentists and their patients to receive the procedure.

The Uveneer kit uses templates to help perfectly apply composites to the teeth, making it more predictable and reliable than the regular methods.

Dentists can buy a Uveneer kit from participating suppliers in their region.

Produced by David Ibekwe

Top 3

1 Tech We may have been wrong about ‘good’ cholesterol all this timebullet
2 Tech There's even more evidence that one type of exercise is the...bullet
3 Tech The 8 biggest questions we have after this week's 'Game of Thrones'bullet

Tech

Tech These are the 9 start-ups selected to pitch at Seedstars World Kampala
null
Tech Apple may soon lose its position as the second-biggest smartphone maker in the world (AAPL)
Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
Beauty filters on popular smartphones turn you paler in selfies
Tech How popular smartphones make your skin look 'whiter' in selfies