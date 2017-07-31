Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  An Australian dentist created a cheap alternative to porcelain veneers that takes 90 minutes

Tech An Australian dentist created a cheap alternative to porcelain veneers that takes 90 minutes

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Uveneer is a cheaper alternative to the usual porcelain veneer procedure, and it can be completed in 90 minutes.

It was created by Dr. Sigal Jacobson, an Australian based dentist, who had become frustrated with the amount of work it took to create the perfect veneer, she invented the Uveneer system to make it easier, faster and cheaper for dentists and their patients to receive the procedure.

The Uveneer kit uses templates to help perfectly apply composites to the teeth, making it more predictable and reliable than the regular methods.

Dentists can buy a Uveneer kit from participating suppliers in their region.

Produced by David Ibekwe

Top 3

1 Tech The ages you're the smartest at everything throughout your lifebullet
2 Tech Pluto and its moon Charon have something that doesn't exist...bullet
3 Tech A 32-year-old investor with ties to Elon Musk wants to upend...bullet

Tech

"Game of Thrones."
Tech HBO has been hacked and a 'Game of Thrones' script may have been stolen
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."
Tech John Oliver slammed Alex Jones for the way he finances his show
Pandora.
Tech Pandora is shutting down in Australia and New Zealand — leaving only the US (P)
null
Tech A neuroscientist reveals his strategy for making himself luckier