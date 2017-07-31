Tech :  An Australian dentist created a cheap alternative to porcelain veneers that takes 90 minutes

Uveneer is a cheaper alternative to the usual porcelain veneer procedure, and it can be completed in 90 minutes.

It was created by Dr. Sigal Jacobson, an Australian based dentist, who had become frustrated with the amount of work it took to create the perfect veneer, she invented the Uveneer system to make it easier, faster and cheaper for dentists and their patients to receive the procedure.

The Uveneer kit uses templates to help perfectly apply composites to the teeth, making it more predictable and reliable than the regular methods.

Dentists can buy a Uveneer kit from participating suppliers in their region.

Produced by David Ibekwe