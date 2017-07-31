Tech :  AMD just introduced two new product lines — and now it looks like a real threat to Intel and Nvidia

In the high-end computer hardware space, Intel and Nvidia have been dominant for years, while AMD has been a distant third-place competitor — mainly because AMD hardware has been considered underpowered for high-end professional workstations and gaming PCs. Indeed, if money weren't a factor, most people would go for an Intel Core i7 processor and a high-end Nvidia GTX graphics card.

But now, it looks like AMD may finally offer products that could compete with Intel and Nvidia's high-end products.

On Sunday, AMD announced the pricing and release dates of two new product lines that could prove to be worthy alternatives to Intel's Core i7 processor and Nvidia's high-end GTX graphics card. AMD's two new product lines include a new line of high-end Ryzen Threadripper processors and Radeon RX Vega graphics cards.

Below, AMD claims its Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card can match Nvidia's powerful GTX 1080 graphics cards in the peak frame rates during gameplay. The higher the frame rate, the smoother the gameplay, and the better the experience.

Note the frame rates in the RX Vega 64 (43) don't dip down as far as the GTX 1080's results (26), which suggests the RX Vega 64 graphics card provides smoother overall gameplay.

Here's the pricing for AMD's new Radeon RX Vega graphics cards coming out in September. AMD's Radeon packs include discounts for Samsung gaming monitors, select AMD Ryzen processors, and free games:

Radeon Red Pack – RX Vega 56 , $500.

, $500. Radeon Black Pack – RX Vega 64 , $600.

, $600. Radeon Aqua Pack – Liquid cooled Radeon RX Vega 64, $700.

And here's the pricing and release dates for AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper processors:

Ryzen Threadripper 1900X with 8 cores – $550, August 31.

Ryzen Threadripper 1920X with 12 cores – $800, August 10.

Ryzen Threadripper 1950X with 16 cores – $1,000, August 10.

Ever since AMD's release of its Ryzen 5 and 7 processors in early 2017, the company has gained more attention from consumers and press alike as a competitor for Intel's processors, which have been the top choice for most high-end computers.

AMD's new product lineup hasn't gone through third-party benchmark testing yet, so the verdict is still out whether or not its claims sound true. We'll have to wait and see whether the new hardware is worthy of a high-end PCs when the new hardware is properly tested.