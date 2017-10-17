Tech :  Amazon's TV and movie boss has resigned after being accused of sexual harassment

Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios, resigned from his position on Tuesday, according to CNN's Brian Stelter. His resignation comes after a producer working for Amazon alleged he sexually harassed her.

According to CNN, Albert Cheng, who took over Price's position after he was suspended last week, will continue as the interim head of Amazon Studios.

Isa Hackett, a producer on Amazon's "The Man in the High Castle" — and the daughter of author Philip K. Dick, whose work the show is based on — told The Hollywood Reporter that Price sexually harassed her in 2015.

"You will love my d---," Price said, according to Hackett.

Price was suspended indefinitely from his position at Amazon Studios on Thursday evening, the same day THR published its report. In August, the first report of his alleged harassment was published by The Information, but it did not contain the details about his conduct that appeared in THR.

Price joined Amazon in 2004, when the company set out to start working in the on-demand video space. Amazon Studios has since grown into an original TV show and film studio. Under Price, Amazon launched shows including “Catastrophe,” “Bosch,” and the Emmy-winning “Transparent.”

On Thursday, as details of Hackett's sexual harassment allegation broke, actress Rose McGowan tweeted that Price knew that "HW" (most certainly Harvey Weinstein) sexually assaulted her, and that Price ignored it.