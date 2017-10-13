Tech :  Amazon Studios VP suspended after Rose McGowan said she told the exec that 'HW' raped her, and that she 'was ignored'

Actress Rose McGowan has been very active on social media over the past week, following the multitude of sexual harassment and assault allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

And on Thursday, McGowan tweeted that the head of Amazon's studio knew that "HW" assaulted her, and ignored it. "HW" most certainly refers to Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan tweeted at Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, that she "told the head of your studio that HW raped me." McGowan is likely referring to Amazon Studios chief Roy Price.

Price was suspended from Amazon on Thursday evening amid harassment allegations, and hours after McGowan published her own alleged account of communications with the studio executive on Twitter.

"Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately. We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co.," read a statement from an Amazon spokesperson who was cited by The Hollywood Reporter. The statement does not specifically mention McGowan's claims.

"Over and over I said it," she continued. "He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof." (Last week, The New York Times reported that the "Scream" actress reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein in 1997, according to a legal document.)

Last September, McGowan said she had “just sold my show to Amazon," and indicated that she would write and direct it. But on Thursday, McGowan tweeted that when she heard that a "Weinstein bailout" was in the works at Amazon, she asked the company to "do the right thing."

"I was ignored," McGowan tweeted. "Amazon won a dirty Oscar. I called my attorney and said I want to get my script back, but before I could, Amazon Studios called to say my show was dead."

In August, Amazon Studios boss Roy Price was investigated for allegedly making inappropriate sexual remarks to Isa Hackett, a producer on its series "The Man in the High Castle." His attorney at the time was Lisa Bloom, who was part of Weinstein's team before she dropped Weinstein in dramatic fashion over the weekend, as allegations of sexual assault broke. (Bloom told BuzzFeed News Thursday that her representation of Price "has concluded.")

In response to McGowan, a representative for Weinstein told Entertainment Weekly: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

"I am calling on you [Jeff Bezos] to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers," McGowan tweeted Thursday. "I love Amazon but there is rot in Hollywood."

Amazon has also been criticized for the multi-part deal it has with Woody Allen, for movies and a TV show. Amazon spent $80 million to lure Allen onto streaming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.