Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Amazon quietly bought a gaming company for $10 million, according to reports (AMZN)

Tech Amazon quietly bought a gaming company for $10 million, according to reports (AMZN)

  • Published:

According to documents obtained by PitchBook, Amazon bought a company named GameSpark for $10 million.

null play

null

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Amazon has reportedly acquired yet another company involved in the video game industry. PitchBook is reporting (via TechCrunch) that Amazon purchased a small gaming firm called GameSpark last quarter for about $10 million.

Like Amazon's other gaming acquisitions, GameSpark isn't a game developer — instead, the company provides what it describes as "the ultimate backend development platform for game developers." In so many words, GameSpark provides a framework for the creation of games.

It stands to reason that, if GameSpark was indeed purchased, Amazon will now offer the services that GameSpark did at one point — presumably through its Amazon Lumberyard program.

Lumberyard, which was introduced back in February 2016, is an all-in-one game development engine. In English, that means it can be used to create games that can then be supported by Amazon's internet hosting services (AWS) and Amazon's game streaming service (Twitch). It's a kind of "closed ecosystem" approach to game development that encourages any developers using the service to also use Amazon's other services to support their games.

GameSpark offers services like leaderboards and microtransactions, potentially offering additional services to Amazon's Lumberyard game development service. For its part, Amazon hasn't officially announced the acquisition, nor did it respond to request for comment as of publishing.

Top 3

1 Tech What happens to your social media accounts when you die?bullet
2 Tech Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world —...bullet
3 Tech Google has been talking about its Africa plans at a meeting in...bullet

Tech

Apple CEO Tim Cook, head designer Jony Ive, and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl look at an iPhone.
Tech Can't figure out how to turn off 'shuffle' in Apple Music on the iPhone? Here's how (AAPL)
null
Tech SpaceX is getting ready for its most ambitious launch ever
babies r us
Tech Poopy diapers and mashed peas: How Babies R Us plans to reach millennial parents through its biggest ever rebrand
Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy at Snap IPO
Tech There's been a shake up in Snap's top ranks with two departures and three new hires (SNAP)