Amazon misses Wall Street expectations by a mile (AMZN)

Tech Amazon misses Wall Street expectations by a mile (AMZN)

  Published:

Amazon's second quarter results fell shy of analysts' forecasts by a dollar a share.

Jeff Bezos Amazon play

Jeff Bezos Amazon

(David Ryder / Stringer / Getty Images)
Amazon's second quarter earnings fell well short of Wall Street's expecations.

Earnings missed analysts' forecasts by more than a dollar a share.

Investors sold the stock on the news. In recent trading after the bell, Amazon's stock was down $22.45 a share, or more than 2%, to $1,023.55.

The company reported on Thursday:

  • EPS (GAAP) of 40 cents a share. Wall Street was expecting $1.42 a share, according to Bloomberg. In the year-ago period, Amazon earned $1.78 a share.
  • Revenues of $38 billion. Analysts were expecting $37.2 billion. Amazon posted sales of $30.4 billion in the second quarter last year.
  • Guidance: For the third quarter, Amazon expects to post revenue of between $39.25 billion and $41.75 billion. It expects its operating results to range from an operating loss of $400 million to an operating profit of $300 million. Prior to Amazon's report, Wall Street was forecasting that Amazon would earn $1.13 a share on $39.97 billion in sales in the period.

We'll be updating the story as results cross the wire. Click here for the latest updates on Amazon's Q2 results.

