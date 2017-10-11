Tech :  Amazon just introduced a new $250 waterproof Kindle (AMZN)

Amazon's most expensive Kindle just got a reboot.

On Wednesday, Amazon introduced a new version of its high-end Kindle Oasis tablet. While the new tablet looks a lot like its predecessor, it has one important new feature: it's waterproof.

The new Oasis is IPX8 rated, which means you should be able to submerge it in 6.5 feet of water for up to 60 minutes. The device also has a 7-inch display, 8 GB of starting storage, audio book service Audible built in, and up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge.

Another change to the new version of the Oasis is the exterior. The overall design remains the same — Oasis has a large right-side bezel with dedicated page turn buttons and a thick hand grip on the back — but the device is now made from aluminum rather than plastic.

The new Oasis starts at $250 for the 8 GB device, or $280 for the 32 GB device. While it's still Amazon's most expensive Kindle, that's a pretty sizeable price cut from the original Oasis, which cost $360.

You can also buy several cases to go along with the Oasis in two different materials: Leather and a water-safe fabric. The leather cases come in burgundy, gray, and tan and will cost $60, while the fabric cases cost $45 and come in gray, blue, and white.

The new Kindle Oasis is available to preorder on Amazon starting today.