Tech :  Amazon is catching up to Google on voice recognition (AMZN, GOOG)

Amazon is rolling out a new feature to its Echo smart speakers that will let users train the Alexa voice assistant to distinguish between the members of a household, according to The Verge.

Google added this feature, dubbed “Voice Match,” to its Assistant this past spring and again highlighted it at its recent hardware event, and Amazon catching up could be critical to maintaining its lead in the smart speaker market.

By reading 10 phrases aloud to an Echo, users can give the voice assistant the ability to tell who’s speaking to it. This is a key advantage for a smart speaker for a number of reasons:

It will allow personalization of news and music choices. Since the voice assistant can determine who is asking for an update on the news, it can choose the sources based on that person’s individual preferences rather than relying on device-level settings. This is even more relevant with music — the service is compatible with Amazon Music Unlimited to start — where people can choose from their own playlists or personalized recommendations.

And it will enable a better shopping experience, which is key for Amazon. Members of families with multiple Amazon accounts will be able to use a smart speaker to easily reorder from their own history rather than only from the primary account. With a screen-equipped device like the Echo Show, it will also be useful to allow the smart speaker to show recommended products based on the individual user. This could help Amazon to increase Echo-based voice purchasing, which just nine percent of voice assistant users have tried according to exclusive data from BI Intelligence .

Whether Amazon’s implementation of personalized voice recognition will match Google’s remains to be seen, and could determine the impact this new feature has on the smart speaker market. Google Assistant’s voice recognition and response have outpaced Alexa’s thus far, though that hasn’t impacted overall device sales greatly. With Google introducing new, lower-priced devices like the Google Home Mini, though, it could be in a position to challenge Amazon’s installed base advantage. Improving Alexa is key in maintaining its position atop the smart speaker market, and this addition an important step in that direction.

