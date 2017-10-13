Tech :  Amazon is catching up to Google on voice recognition (AMZN, GOOG)

Amazon is rolling out a new feature to its Echo smart speakers that will let users train the Alexa voice assistant to distinguish members of a household.
Google added this feature, dubbed “Voice Match,” to its Assistant this past spring and again highlighted it at its recent hardware event, and Amazon catching up could be critical to maintaining its lead in the smart speaker market.
By reading 10 phrases aloud to an Echo, users can give the voice assistant the ability to tell who’s speaking to it. This is a key advantage for a smart speaker for a number of reasons:
Whether Amazon’s implementation of personalized voice recognition will match Google’s remains to be seen, and could determine the impact this new feature has on the smart speaker market. Google Assistant’s voice recognition and response have outpaced Alexa’s thus far, though that hasn’t impacted overall device sales greatly. With Google introducing new, lower-priced devices like the Google Home Mini, though, it could be in a position to challenge Amazon’s installed base advantage. Improving Alexa is key in maintaining its position atop the smart speaker market, and this addition an important step in that direction.
Smart speakers — Amazon's Echo, for example — are the latest device category poised to take a chunk of our increasingly digital lives. These devices are made primarily for the home and execute a user's voice commands via an integrated digital assistant. These digital assistants can play music, answer questions, and control other devices within a user's home, among other things.
