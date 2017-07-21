Tech :  Amazon is bringing the Alexa digital assistant to its flagship Android app (AMZN)

Amazon is seemingly introducing the Alexa digital assistant inside its Android app, according to a report from TechCrunch.

The news comes after Twitter user Nick Schwab posted an image showing a preview of the new feature, which has so far been available to iPhone users only.

Amazon already offers a separate Alexa app, which has about 5 million downloads on Google's Play Store, but the shopping service's flagship app currently sits somewhere between 100 and 500 million.

That makes it a much wider distribution platform for the million of users who may not own an Alexa-powered device, or simply not know about it all.

On iOS, the in-app version of Alexa is capable of doing everything it does on an Echo, Dot, or Tap speaker, including summoning a Uber, asking for sports scores, or playing music.

That may not be a user's primary demand inside of a shopping app, but this is likely just a way for Amazon to display Alexa's capabilities and engage customers to use it more.