Tech :  Amazon is bringing the Alexa digital assistant to its flagship Android app (AMZN)

The assistant will be able to perform the exact same tasks it can on devices like the Echo, or indeed the dedicated Alexa app.

Alexa will make its way to Android phones within Amazon's main app.

(Amazon)
Amazon is seemingly introducing the Alexa digital assistant inside its Android app, according to a report from TechCrunch.

The news comes after Twitter user Nick Schwab posted an image showing a preview of the new feature, which has so far been available to iPhone users only.

Amazon already offers a separate Alexa app, which has about 5 million downloads on Google's Play Store, but the shopping service's flagship app currently sits somewhere between 100 and 500 million.

That makes it a much wider distribution platform for the million of users who may not own an Alexa-powered device, or simply not know about it all.

On iOS, the in-app version of Alexa is capable of doing everything it does on an Echo, Dot, or Tap speaker, including summoning a Uber, asking for sports scores, or playing music.

That may not be a user's primary demand inside of a shopping app, but this is likely just a way for Amazon to display Alexa's capabilities and engage customers to use it more.

