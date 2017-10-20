Tech :  Amazon has triggered a $5 billion bidding war — here are some of the craziest proposals for its new headquarters

After Amazon announced in September that it plans to build a second headquarters in an undetermined location, an estimated 50 North American cities submitted proposals to the company detailing why they should be chosen as Amazon's new second home.

The company's new campus, called HQ2, will bring 50,000 new jobs to the city where it winds up being constructed, Amazon says. Amazon will invest $5 billion in its construction, making the offer one of the largest corporate-civic opportunities in recent American history.

Proposals were due yesterday, and many cities have disclosed their plans to woo Amazon. Some are more extreme than others.

Here are a few of the most out-there bids.

Columbia, St. Louis, and Kansas City, Missouri — a proposal to build a Hyperloop between the state's three largest cities

Missouri submitted a state-wide bid that offers Amazon a choice of three locations for HQ2: Colombia, St. Louis, or Kansas City. If Amazon comes to the state, Missouri Economic Development officials told local outlet KMOV that it would build Hyperloop stations in each of the three cities.

In the state's bid, Missouri touts a proposed "innovation corridor" that would connect St. Louis and Kansas City in approximately 25 minutes, with a stop in Colombia in between. Normally, it takes nearly four hours to drive from St. Louis to Kansas City. A flight takes about an hour.

A feasibility study for Missouri's Hyperloop project is already underway — at an estimated cost of $1.5 million. The state may build the Hyperloop regardless of Amazon's decision.

Dallas — a development that would surround a proposed station for a $15 billion bullet train

Developers from the firms Matthews Southwest and Texas Central Partners are pitching a transit-oriented development for Amazon's HQ2 campus, according to the Dallas Business Journal. It would surround a proposed station for a bullet train, which Dallas magazine reports is expected to cost $15 billion. If fully approved by the city, the 240-mile line would transport passengers from Houston to Dallas in 90 minutes.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has formally expressed support for the train plan, which is likely to happen with or without Amazon. Developers hope to start construction on the development by late 2018.

Dallas — the site of a former (nearly dead) shopping mall

One of the more telling proposals comes from three Dallas developers who want Amazon — the e-commerce giant that pioneered the growth of online shopping — to move into the old site of the Valley View Mall.

Dallas News reports that the proposal calls for the construction of a 500,000-square-foot office building, which would be a part of a larger 430-acre district.

The building's parking garage was demolished this summer. Now only a theater, a few art galleries, some pizza joints, and a smoothie shop remain.

Phoenix — a proposal to move inside a renovated version of the city's first shopping mall

There seems to be a trend of cities proposing dilapidated shopping malls as the site for HQ2. Phoenix officials are likely to pitch Park Central Mall to Amazon, according to multiple sources who spoke with the Phoenix Business Journal.

Park Central was the city's first mall when it opened in the 1950s. The mall's clothing stores shut down several years ago, and today there is just a Starbucks, a few restaurants, offices, and a data center.

Cities in New Jersey — $7 billion in tax incentives

In early October, Gov. Chris Christie and legislative leaders said they would offer Amazon tax breaks worth $7 billion over the next decade if the company decides to build there, according to Bloomberg.

The plan would expand a subsidy program, Grow NJ, and provide economic incentives for companies (like Amazon) that launch "transformative projects" (like HQ2).

The proposed bill would raise the cap on subsidies from $5,000 to $10,000 for every job Amazon creates. Christie said he expected the bill to be signed into law by mid-January.

Memphis, Tennessee — $60 million in tax incentives

Memphis will offer $60 million in economic incentives to Amazon, according to The Commercial Appeal.

The Memphis City Council voted on October 3 to offer the tax breaks for the company's headquarters, possibly in addition to incentives from the development agency Economic Development Growth Engine, Shelby County, and the state.

Frisco, Texas — an offer to build the rest of its city around Amazon

Frisco, Texas, is proposing turning its small city — a population of about 160,000 over 62 square miles — into a company town dominated by Amazon.

"Our city's only about 60% built out, so we've got a lot of available land where we can build to suit," Mayor Jeff Cheney told The New York Times. "We play to win. We're innovators. We're forward thinkers, and we're serious."

Stonecrest, Georgia — a proposal to rename itself after Amazon

The town of Stonecrest is pledging to rename a part of itself the city of Amazon if the company chooses it for HQ2, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

In early October, Stonecrest's City Council voted 4-2 in favor of the name change. The town would also devote 345 acres to the campus.

"There are several major US cities that want Amazon, but none has the branding opportunity we are now offering this visionary company," Mayor Jason Lary told the Journal-Constitution.

Calgary, Alberta — an offer to combine the city's name with Amazon's name

Part of the city of Calgary's proposal is to combine the city's name with Amazon's name. It offers the suggestions "Calmazon" and "Amagary."

To bring attention to its offer, Calgary rolled out an advertising campaign this week that involved spray-painting notes to Amazon in its sidewalks. The city also plastered a banner over a building in its South Lake Union neighborhood with this message: "Hey Amazon. Not saying we'd fight a bear for you ... but we totally would."

Philadelphia — three sites that would collectively span 28 million square feet

Amazon said it was looking for existing buildings of at least 500,000 square feet and total site space of up to 8 million square feet.

Philadelphia would have that covered. Its officials are proposing three sites to Amazon that would collectively span an estimated 28 million square feet in the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The unfinished developments — Schuylkill Yards, uCity Square, and Navy Yard — already include millions of square feet of offices, retail, transit lines, and residential spaces.