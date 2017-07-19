Tech :  Amazon has launched a shoppable social network called Spark — here's how it works

Amazon would really like you to buy more stuff, ideally through Amazon.

The company has launched Amazon Spark, an Instagram-style shoppable feed that appears inside the Amazon app to showcase products. We first saw Spark on TechCrunch.

The experience is similar to scrolling through your Instagram feed, except in this case everything is set up so you can click on an image and buy items much more easily.

Business Insider tried using Amazon Spark on the iOS version of the Amazon app. It feels a bit beta for now — you have to be in the US and Spark only shows up for Prime members. And some items don't seem to be available to buy exactly as they appear in Spark — we tried to buy a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses that we saw on Spark, and Amazon showed us a slightly different version.

Finally, if you're in the UK, you will need to tweak your country settings to the US to see Spark.

Here's how Spark works:

To open Spark from the Amazon app, click the menu from the homescreen, scroll down to "programs and features," and you should find Spark listed.

If you're in the UK and want to use Amazon Spark, you'll need to change your country settings to the US.

Spark will show you images based on your interests, and will ask you to pick five or more from categories like "men's fashion" and "home decor"

Once you're in Spark, you'll be able to scroll through an Instagram-like feed, all inside the Amazon app.

Spark will highlight which items in the image are available to buy on Amazon — in this case, it's the rug, mistletoe, and sunglasses. We tried buying the sunglasses...

...and it's not perfect. The Ray-Ban sunglasses shown on Spark look slightly different and cooler than what's actually available for you to buy on Amazon.

And Amazon shows you items in Spark that aren't available to buy. Here is a glossy product shot of Amazon's new meal kits, which launched this week...

...but if you want to buy them, they're sold out.

Anyone who uses Spark right now is probably a big Amazon fan. The company has acknowledged that by featuring this nod to a recent meme about its CEO Jeff Bezos.

This is a photo showing Jeff Bezos arriving at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference last week. It went viral because he looks incredibly buff now, compared to when Amazon first started.

You too can buy Jeff Bezos' bodywarmer jacket, t-shirt, and jeans. The "guns" probably need a little more effort though.

You can follow Spark users whose interests match yours. It's early days, and there aren't many people posting.

If you want to post to Spark, you need to be a Prime member and make a "minimum amount" of Amazon purchases. We didn't qualify.