Tech :  Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now on Instagram (AMZN)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos joined Facebook's photo sharing platform Instagram on Thursday.

The 700m+ user strong service is used by a number of high profile tech figures such as Tesla's Elon Musk and T-Mobile's John Legere.

Amazon's CEO isn't new to social media, with a few other personal accounts such as on Vine and Twitter.

Bezos didn't waste any time and kicked off his profile with a drone-shot preview of Blue Origin's new factory, where the entrepreneur's aerospace manufacturing company will build the "New Glenn" reusable rocket.

The flyover goes around the Huntsville, Alabama building, and then closes in on a shot of Bezos himself on the rooftop with sunglasses and a sign in his hand that reads "Rocket Factory Coming Soon."