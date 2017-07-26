Tech :  Alphabet's earnings show tremendous promise for the AI ecosystem (GOOGL, GOOG)

Google parent company Alphabet reported a solid Q2 2017 on Monday, with $26 billion in revenue, up 20% from the same quarter in 2016
Google parent company Alphabet reported a solid Q2 2017 on Monday, with $26 billion in revenue, up 20% from the same quarter in 2016.
While primarily ad-revenue driven, the company’s “Other Revenues” segment — which lumps together everything from its Pixel smartphone and hardware products, to its cloud computing and storage offerings, to its YouTube Red and TV streaming services — also exhibited significant growth, generating $3 billion in Q2, up 42% year-over-year (YoY).
The positive performance of Other Revenues highlights AI's growing role in Google’s core products. During the earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained that the company’s success can be attributed to its focus on infusing products and platforms with the power of AI, as the company pivots from mobile-first to AI-first. This echoes comments made by Pichai during Google’s I/O developer conference in May earlier this year.
There are three areas of AI that the company is particularly bullish on:
Google continues to spearhead the transformation toward AI-driven computing. By focusing on AI and its related applications, Google is laying the foundation for what will play an integral role in the future of computing processes. Doubling down early positions the tech giant at the forefront of this transformation.
