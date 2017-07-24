Tech :  Alphabet rakes in a $26 billion quarter, but the stock is sliding (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google's parent company Alphabet beat expectations for its second-quarter earnings on the top and bottom lines.

Here are the results compared to Wall Street's expectations:

Revenue: $26.01 billion vs. $25.64 billion expected

EPS (GAAP): $5.01 vs. $4.46 expected

Alphabet's stock was down about 3% in after-hours trading.

Revenues for Other Bets, which include the other companies under Alphabet like Waymo, Nest, and Verily, were $248 million for the quarter. Other Bets lost $772 million.

The cost-per-click was down 26% from the year-ago quarter. Paid clicks were up 61% over last year.

Google's "other revenues," which includes segments like its hardware and cloud businesses, were $3.09 billion, up from $2.17 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Alphabet's stock has been in good shape this year, and is flirting closer and closer to $1,000. Despite a record-breaking $2.7 billion fine from the EU last month, analysts remain bullish on the future of Alphabet. Alphabet's Q2 results included the fine.

In addition to earnings, Alphabet had some other big news earlier Monday. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was named to the company's board as its 13th member. Pichai has been a Google employee since 2004.

This story is developing.