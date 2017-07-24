Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Alphabet rakes in a $26 billion quarter, but the stock is sliding (GOOG, GOOGL)

Tech Alphabet rakes in a $26 billion quarter, but the stock is sliding (GOOG, GOOGL)

  • Published:

Google's parent company, Alphabet, reports earnings for the second quarter after the bell on Monday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. play

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Google's parent company Alphabet beat expectations for its second-quarter earnings on the top and bottom lines.

Here are the results compared to Wall Street's expectations:

Revenue: $26.01 billion vs. $25.64 billion expected

EPS (GAAP): $5.01 vs. $4.46 expected

Alphabet's stock was down about 3% in after-hours trading.

Revenues for Other Bets, which include the other companies under Alphabet like Waymo, Nest, and Verily, were $248 million for the quarter. Other Bets lost $772 million.

The cost-per-click was down 26% from the year-ago quarter. Paid clicks were up 61% over last year.

Google's "other revenues," which includes segments like its hardware and cloud businesses, were $3.09 billion, up from $2.17 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Alphabet's stock has been in good shape this year, and is flirting closer and closer to $1,000. Despite a record-breaking $2.7 billion fine from the EU last month, analysts remain bullish on the future of Alphabet. Alphabet's Q2 results included the fine.

In addition to earnings, Alphabet had some other big news earlier Monday. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was named to the company's board as its 13th member. Pichai has been a Google employee since 2004.

This story is developing. Click here for the latest.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 iconic products that brands brought back from the deadbullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AMZN, AAPL)bullet
3 Tech Amazon is building another multibillion-dollar business that...bullet

Tech

daniel-craig
Tech The next James Bond has a release date — but no official announcement about Daniel Craig's return
Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, and Adam Driver in "Logan Lucky."
Tech Steven Soderbergh makes a much better 'Ocean's Eleven' with Channing Tatum and Adam Driver in 'Logan Lucky'
null
Tech Google built a tiny Street View car to map out one of the world's largest model cities
justin bieber
Tech Justin Bieber just canceled the rest of his world tour