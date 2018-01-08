Tech :  All the winners at the 2018 Golden Globes

news

Seth Meyers was the host of this year's celebration from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

There were quite a few surprises in film, starting with the best supporting actor category, which Sam Rockwell won for his role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Frances McDormand won the Globe for her leading role in the same film, and it also won best screenplay for a motion picture, beating favorites like “Lady Bird” and “I, Tonya” in the very competitive category.

“Three Billboards“ ended the night by taking home the award for best motion picture drama, and critically acclaimed “Lady Bird“ won best picture in the comedy or musical category. In what became one of the most shocking moments of the night, Guillermo del Toro won the Globe for best director for "The Shape of Water," a category that presenter Natalie Portman slammed for consisting of only male nominees.

For television, “Big Little Lies“ swept the acting categories with wins for Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård. The HBO series also won the Globe for best miniseries, limited series, or TV movie. Streaming services dominated the other TV categories. Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” got a best actress and best drama win. Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won best comedy and best actress in a comedy series, and Aziz Ansari won best actor in a comedy for Netflix’s “Master of None.“

Below is the complete list of winners in bold:

Best actress in a TV miniseries or movie

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER*

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER*

Best actress in a TV series, comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER*



Best actor in a TV series, drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” *WINNER*

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Best TV series, drama

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale" *WINNER*

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

Best supporting actor in TV series, miniseries or TV movie

Alfred Molina, “Feud”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER*

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Best original score

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Shape of Water” *WINNER*

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“Dunkirk”

Best original song

"Remember Me," Coco

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman *WINNER*

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"The Star," The Star

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist” *WINNER*

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best supporting actress in TV series, miniseries or movie

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER*

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Best animated film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Ferdinand”

“Coco” *WINNER*

“Loving Vincent”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” *WINNER*

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best screenplay, motion picture

“The Shape of Water”

“Lady Bird”

“The Post”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER*

“Molly’s Game”

Best foreign language film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade” *WINNER*

“Loveless”

“The Square”

Best actor in a TV miniseries or movie

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” *WINNER*

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best TV series, comedy

"Black-ish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER*

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” *WINNER*

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

Best director

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water" *WINNER*

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All The Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Best TV movie or mini-series

“Big Little Lies” *WINNER*

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” *WINNER*

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird" *WINNER*

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” *WINNER*

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER*

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best motion picture, drama

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER*