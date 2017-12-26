Tech :  All the TV shows coming in early 2018 — and whether you should watch them

news

It's officially that time of year when you never leave your house because it's too cold to go outside and you just don't feel like dealing with it, which means you'll have plenty of time to watch TV.

Thankfully, there is plenty of TV to watch these days. Too much, actually. So we listed all of the notable new and returning shows coming to your TV in the next couple months, and let you know whether or not you should watch them.

The lineup for winter 2018 looks pretty promising, with some shows starting new seasons like HBO's "Crashing" and Netflix's "One Day at a Time" (one of our picks for best TV shows of 2017). Winter 2018 will also bring us quite a few exciting new shows, including "Waco" on the Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV), Freeform's "Grown-ish," and FX's excellent "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," the follow up to "The People v O.J. Simpson."

There are also some new and returning shows that we are dreading as much as walking in a blizzard: season 11 of "The X Files," a new season of "The Bachelor" and mid-season shows like "The Resident."

Here are all of the notable shows premiering in early 2018, and whether or not you should watch them:

JANUARY 2018

"The Bachelor" – ABC

Season 22 premieres January 1.

Fans of "The Bachelor" franchise were disappointed to learn that Arie Luyendyk Jr, a race car driver who was a guest on "The Bachelorette" in 2012, will be the next bachelor.

Should you watch it: Stay for the first few episodes, leave when it gets too serious.

"L.A. to Vegas" – FOX

Series premiere January 2.

"L.A to Vegas" is a workplace comedy starring Dylan McDermott that follows the crew of a Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas.

Should you watch it: No. It looks gross and edgy, but in a bad way.

"Grown-ish" – Freeform

Series premiere January 3. Zoe from "Black-ish" is in college and learns that life on her own isn't as easy as she expected. Should you watch it: Absolutely. "Black-ish" is one of the best shows on network TV right now, and Yara Shahidi's charisma brings it to life. And Shahidi is fully capable of carrying her own series.

"The X-Files" – FOX

Season 11 premiere January 3.

The 90's alien procedural is back . . . again.

Should you watch it: Yes, but only if the 10th season finale in 2016, which put an incurable dent in the souls, brains, and hearts of everyone who watched it, didn't actually ruin the show for you.

"9-1-1" – FOX

Series premiere January 3.

"9-1-1" is a procedural drama created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders including cops, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers.

Should you watch it: Why not? It could be terrible, but its stunning cast, which includes Angela Bassett, Connie Britton and Peter Krause, probably chose to do this show for a reason. We trust them!

"The Chi" – Showtime

Series premiere January 7.

"The Chi" is a coming of age drama about residents of the South Side of Chicago.

Should you watch it: Yes! Exclamation point necessary. The show was created by Lena Waithe, who made history as the first black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding writing in a comedy series for "Master of None." Common is an executive producer.

75th Annual Golden Globes – NBC

Airing January 7, with host Seth Meyers.

Should you watch it: Yes. The Golden Globes are like the Oscars, but there are TV people there, too! The celebs get drunk, and they don't look miserable because they get food during the ceremony. The Golden Globes are without a doubt the most GIF-able event of the year, and you don't want to miss that, do you?

"Alone Together" – Freeform

Premieres January 10.

Created by The Lonely Island (Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone), this comedy is about two Millennials trying to manage life in the self-obsessed city of Los Angeles.

Should you watch it: Yes. Freefrom's marketing for "Alone Together" throughout December's 25 Days of Christmas has been more aggressive than all of the personal questions your relatives ask you when you're home for the holidays, but the show looks cute enough to make up for it. If "Alone Together" is anything like Freeform's stylish and snappy "The Bold Type," one of the best shows of 2017, it's well-worth your precious, very limited time.

Philip K. Dick’s "Electric Dreams" – Amazon

All episodes on Amazon Prime January 12

This sci-fi anthology series consists of standalone episodes based on the works of Philip K. Dick.

Should you watch it: Only if you're really into sci-fi like "Black Mirror," or if you're such a big Steve Buscemi fan that you have to see everything he does.

"Black Lightning" – The CW

Series premiere January 16. The CW's first African American superhero is retired, but re-emerges as a vigilante for justice. Should you watch it: Yes. The CW's stepped it up quite a bit with all of their shows — new and returning — in 2017.

"Crashing" – HBO

Season two premiere January 14.

Based slightly on his real life, "Crashing" is about Pete, a stand-up comedian trying to figure out his life after separating from his wife, who was cheating on him.

Should you watch it: Yes. Season one started out a little rough, but really found its voice by its incredible season finale, so season two has a lot of promise.

"Divorce" – HBO

Season two premiere January 14.

"Divorce" is a dark comedy with an emphasis on the dark, about a couple going through a divorce.

Should you watch it: Give it a shot. The show was a bit messy in season one, but seems to find its groove in season two. The show is worth it for Thomas Haden Church's hilarious and seemingly effortless performance as Robert, Sarah Jessica Parker's soon-to-be ex-husband.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" – FX

Season 2 premieres January 16.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will follow the story of the murder of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997. He was shot in front of his Miami home by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Weeks later, Cunanan shot himself with the same gun he used to kill Versace.

Should you watch it: Hell yes. The show takes everything people loved about "The People v O.J. Simpson" and makes it bigger and better, from its colorful visuals to its performances. It's bright, bloody, informative fun, and Penelope Cruz is stunning as Donatella Versace.

"Portlandia" – IFC

Season 8 (its final season) premieres January 18.

"Portlandia" is a sketch comedy series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. It's a love letter and also big joke about the city of Portland, Oregon.

Should you watch it: Yes. This show will be missed, and the final season will probably go to great lengths, so we recommend watching it week by week instead of waiting for it to come on Netflix.

"Planet Earth: Blue Planet II" – BBC America

Series premiere January 20.

"Planet Earth," but with ocean stuff.

Should you watch it: Of course you should watch this. Please learn something!

"The Resident" – FOX

Series premiere January 21.

An optimistic young doctor quickly discovers through his senior resident that modern-day medicine is not what he thought it would be.

Should you watch it: Only if another medicine show is what your heart really, really wants.

"The Alienist" – TNT

Series premiere January 22.

The psychological thriller is set in 1896, when a series of gruesome murders hit New York City. A police commissioner, with the help of his secretary, gathers a team to investigate the mysterious murders in secret.

Should you watch it: Sure! The cast is fun, with Luke Evans (the only good part of the live action "Beauty and the Beast"), Dakota Fanning (Yay!) and Daniel Brühl. Plus, historical alien crime drama is the one genre that isn't already on TV right now!

"Mosaic" – HBO

Series premiere January 22

The plot of "Mosaic" has been kept completely under wraps by HBO, but it is an interactive storytelling experience that lets you choose your own path, and you'll need an app to do it.

Should you watch it: If you're interested in a new storytelling experience, try it so other people don't have to.

"Baskets" – FX

Season three premiere January 23.

The Emmy-winning series that is not about literal baskets (which annoyingly come up when you Google this show) is back. The show stars Zach Galifianakis as Chip Baskets, an aspiring clown.

Should you watch it: Yes. But watch the first two incredible seasons first.

"Waco" – Paramount Network

Series premiere January 24.

This miniseries tells the true story of the FBI and ATF seize of religious leader David Koresh's Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas in the spring of 1993. "Waco" is the Paramount Network's (formerly Spike TV) first big show under its new name.

Should you watch it: Please do. The Waco siege is one of the most fascinating stories in modern US history. And the cast includes Taylor Kitsch, John Leguizamo, Melissa Benoist, Rory Culkin, and Michael Shannon, so you won't be disappointed.

"One Day at a Time" – Netflix

Season two available January 26.

This delightful comedy about a divorced mother struggling to raise her kids on her own is coming back to Netflix for another season.

Should you watch it: Yes. It's smart, culturally relevant, and has great performances. "One Day At a Time" is one of the best new shows of 2017 because it's what every family sitcom aspires to be, but can never seem to pull off.

"Counterpart" – Starz

Series premiere January 28.

A man discovers that the agency he works for is hiding the opening to another dimension.

Should you watch it: Yes, but stick with it. It's a sci-fi spy thriller that will make you think, but it takes some time to build up. J.K. Simmons is always watchable, and will get you through the first few episodes easily.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards – CBS

Airing January 28, hosted by James Corden.

Should you watch it: Maybe. Adele and Beyonce aren't up for any awards this year, but Kendrick Lamar is. The excitement of the Grammys usually depends on who's performing, so keep a lookout for that.

FEBRUARY 2018

"Altered Carbon" – Netflix

Season one available February 2.

In a futuristic world where consciousness is digitized and humans can survive physical death by having their memories put into new bodies, a man is killed in a new body without the memory of who killed him.

Should you watch it: Yes. Netflix is apparently very excited about this show. It looks pretty good from the trailer, though it's definitely reminiscent of "Blade Runner."

"The Tick" – Amazon

Season two available February 28.

The strange blue superhero returns.

Should you watch it: Sure, but don't go out of your way. The show is underrated, and refreshing in a TV world filled with dark, emotionally draining dramas. It's campy, it's fun, and completely self-aware of its absurdity.

"Good Girls" – NBC, 10pm

Series premiere February 26.

Christina Hendricks ("Mad Men"), Retta ("Parks and Recreation") and Mae Whitman ("Parenthood") are suburban moms tired of trying to make ends meet, so they commit a crime to solve their problems. Unfortunately, their crime creates more problems than it solves.

Should you watch it: Give it a shot. It's exciting to see a lady-centric "Breaking Bad" meets "Thelmas & Louise" type of show, and we love the cast. It also looks like it could be a lot of fun. We'll be really sad if this show sucks, so we're being optimistic.

"UnREAL" – Lifetime

Season three premiere February 26.

The third season of the critically-acclaimed series about a reality show that is a fictional version of "The Bachelor" has a female star this season, so all the suitors are male.

Should you watch it: Yes. Season two was a bit disappointing, but the show is still exciting and surprising with twists and turns every week — but not the kind of twists and turns promised on a reality show. There is actually drama on this show that is fun and not forced.

The Looming Tower – Hulu

Series premiere February 28.

This miniseries explains the story of the events that led to 9/11. It follows the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 90s, and specifically, how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA may have led to the attacks.

Should you watch it: The cast includes Jeff Daniels, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Alec Baldwin. So, sure, if you're into this sort of thing, watch it. But it's probably not essential viewing.

MARCH 2018

90th Academy Awards

Airing March 4, with host Jimmy Kimmel.

Should you watch it: Yes, and try to stay awake this year, just in case another "La La Land"-"Moonlight" debacle happens.

"Jessica Jones" – Netflix

Season two available March 8.

The feisty and supernaturally strong anti-hero is back for another season.

Should you watch it: Yes. Jessica Jones is the kind of female character that women see themselves in. She's got spunk and superpowers, but nothing about her character relies on her looks or on a man. She's complicated, and that's what makes her so interesting.