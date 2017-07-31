Tech :  All the biggest moments from 'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 3, 'The Queen's Justice'

Warning: Huge spoilers for "Game of Thrones" season seven, episode three. If you aren't caught up on the series or the season, read at your own risk.

After another long week, season seven episode three of "Game of Thrones," titled "The Queen's Justice," finally arrived.

"The Queen's Justice" delivered a lot more action than the first two episodes of the season, and focused on the bickering and brooding in Dragonstone between Jon Snow, Tyrion, and Daenerys; the fate of Euron's prisoners; and a battle at Casterly Rock. This episode was so heavily focused on the queens and ladies in Westeros that we didn't get to see what Arya was up to, and for the second week in a row, we didn't see The Hound and the Brotherhood Without Banners.

There's a lot to remember between Cersei's revenge and the Stark reunion in Winterfell — so we highlighted the episode's biggest moments.

Here's our recap of "The Queen's Justice:"

Jon and Daenerys meet in Dragonstone, but it doesn't go as well as either of them planned.

Jon and Davos were greeted in Dragonstone by Tyrion and Missandei, and then by dragons.

Daenerys expected Jon to bend the knee. And Jon expected Daenerys to offer her help to fight the White Walkers immediately. But unfortunately, the two are both incredibly stubborn, which is definitely a trait they share because they are related (but do not know it, yet).

But with the help of Tyrion Lannister, the two come to an agreement: Daenerys will let Jon makes weapons out of the dragonglass at Dragonstone. That's good, because it can destroy White Walkers.

Melisandre is leaving Westeros.

In a move that was surprisingly responsible, Melisandre tells Varys that she's leaving Westeros for Volantis, rather than cause a stir upon Jon and Davos's arrival. She says she'll be back, but this is probably the last we'll see of her for some time.

Euron brings his gift to Cersei: and it's Ellaria and Tyenne Sand.

This was expected, but it took a brutal turn. Euron also included Yara Greyjoy as a prisoner to Cersei, but we only see the fate of Ellaria and Tyenne. Cersei locks them in a dungeon, and gives them a long monologue while wearing a lipstick color we've never seen her wear before. Cersei poisons Tyenne with a kiss, the same poison used to kill Myrcella. Cersei locks Ellaria in the same dungeon, forcing her to watch her daughter slowly die.

Before that, however, we see Theon get rescued by Greyjoys. Looks like they might be the one ship heading to Dorne to recruit allies.

Cersei might have the Iron Bank on her side.

Although the crown owes a lot of money to the Iron Bank, Cersei convinces Tycho Nestoris of Braavos (who gave Stannis Baratheon a loan back in season four) that she can pay them back. Having the Iron Bank on her side could really benefit her in the wars to come.

Sam cures Jorah Mormont of greyscale

And Sam doesn't get into much trouble for performing the very difficult procedure without permission: he is praised for it.

We're not sure if Jorah knows Daenerys is in Westeros, but he'll probably figure it out and make his way to his Khaleesi and fight for her very soon.

There's a Stark reunion in Winterfell.

Bran Stark arrives in Winterfell with Meera Reed. After trying (and failing) to explain to Sansa what being the Three-Eyd Raven is, he describes the night of Sansa's wedding to Ramsay Bolton. This was really creepy, and makes Sansa run away from him.

Why, Bran? Why are you being so creepy? Explaining the Three-Eyed Raven doesn't have to be this hard.

Before Bran's arrival, we get a glimpse at Sansa successfully killing it at being a leader. And Littlefinger, as always, lets her know this, while reminding her that she needs to look out for all her enemies.

Grey Worm lives!

A lot of "Game of Thrones" fans were predicting the Grey Worm might die this week, but he makes it through the siege of Casterly Rock, perhaps thanks to Cersei and Jaime's clever plan to take most of the army to Highgarden.

Jaime and his Lannister army take Highgarden.

This was an unexpected move, because Cersei and Jaime basically abandoned their home of Casterly Rock so Cersei could take down Olenna Tyrell.

But Cersei wants to wipe out all of her enemies, and Olenna was one of the weakest. Jaime poisons her, and lets her know that he talked Cersei out of giving her a more brutal death.

But Olenna is a clever woman, and wouldn't go down without having a shining moment. Before she dies, she tells Jaime that she was the one who poisoned Joffrey, and tells him to make sure Cersei knows it.

Jaime's involvement in the taking of Highgarden and murder of Olenna is a little disappointing, because at this point many fans want him to turn on Cersei already. But maybe they're just building up to that moment to make it more brutal for Cersei.