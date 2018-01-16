Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Alec Baldwin criticizes actors denouncing Woody Allen: 'It's unfair and sad'

Alec Baldwin criticized the growing list of actors who have disavowed Woody Allen in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

(Lars Niki/Getty)
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Alec Baldwin criticized the actors, including Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall, and Timothée Chalamet, who have denounced Woody Allen in recent weeks.

Baldwin, who starred in Allen's 2012 film "To Rome With Love" and 2013's "Blue Jasmine," called the movement to disavow Allen over the allegation that he sexually abused his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, "unfair and sad."

"Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it's unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career," Baldwin wrote from his foundation's Twitter page.

Allen faced accusations in 1993 that he had sexually abused Farrow, his then-seven-year-old adoptive daughter. Allen, who has continually denied the accusations, was investigated but never prosecuted.

But Farrow has maintained that Allen sexually assaulted her, and written about the accusation in a 2014 op-ed for The New York Times and a December 2017 piece for The Los Angeles Times.

"Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA (Woody Allen) is innocent? I think so," Baldwin later tweeted. "The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complains. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well."

Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet, who star in Allen's upcoming film, "A Rainy Day In New York," have both denounced Allen and donated their salaries from the movie to abuse victims charities.

Greta Gerwig and Mira Sorvino similarly disavowed Allen and expressed regret for working with the filmmaker.

