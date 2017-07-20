Tech :  AL GORE ON TRUMP: 'I have no real desire to talk to him anymore'

Former Vice President Al Gore sat down with Business Insider's Jason Guerrasio to discuss "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power." Here Gore shares his feelings about President Trump after his decision to remove the US from the Paris agreement. Following is a transcript of the video.

JASON GUERRASIO: Have you talked to President Trump at all since that meeting?

AL GORE: Not since, not since his decision on Paris. No.

GUERRASIO: One thing you touched on when you left Trump Tower was that it was, it was a conversation that would be continued.

GORE: Yeah.

GUERRASIO: You know, do you feel — do you need to continue that conversation with him?

GORE: I did continue, I did continue it. And that was not the only conversation that I had with him. But after he made his decision on Paris I have not reached out to him again, he has not reached out to me.

GUERRASIO: Do you feel it's an importance though? Do you need to talk to him anymore?

GORE: Well, I would never close the door to responding but I don't expect that and have no real desire to talk to him anymore. I think he made such an obviously reckless and indefensible decision. I think now my time and the time of others is better spent helping to move the country forward in spite of him.

GUERRASIO: Understood. You know, you say in the movie I think you’ve said it a few times in other places that you’re a recovering politician.

GORE: Yeah.

GUERRASIO: But I do want you to do a little armchair quarterbacking from you. What is your feeling of Trump as a president? I mean ... give me a grade. You know, how is he doing?

GORE: Well I never like the question about letter grades, but I think that he's failing. I think that every day there's another set of tweets another set of controversies and it doesn't — nothing seems to be getting done that's any good and there seems to be a kind of a policy paralysis in Washington. Even the appointments that he's supposed to make as a new president, he's way behind all of his modern-day predecessors, as I understand the statistics. So, I focus most of all on climate.

GUERRASIO: Yes

GORE: And so my opinion of his time as president is certainly influenced by my opinion of the job he's done on, on climate. He's tried to move the country in the wrong direction.