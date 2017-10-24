Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Airbnb's new head of China reportedly left after just 4 months in the job

Hong Ge told staff in an internal email that he's moving to another technology company.

Airbnb's China head Hong Ge has left.

(Facebook/Hong Ge)
Hong Ge, the head of Airbnb's business in China, has announced to staff that he's leaving the company, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The former Facebook and Google staff member only took the role in China in June after Airbnb conducted an internal search to find someone to head up its growing business in China.

"It's a very tough decision for me to leave behind all of what we have built together," Hong Ge reportedly wrote in an email to Airbnb staff seen by Bloomberg. "But hey, it's a small world. I will still be in the Internet industry. I'm sure our paths will cross again in the future."

And Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky reportedly wrote in an email to staff on October 21 that "Hong Ge, our VP of China, is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside of Airbnb." Cofounder Nathan Blecharczyk will reportedly take over the company's operations in China.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

